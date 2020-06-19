Stocks of Black-Owned Companies Surge on Juneteenth Holiday

Trading in the shares of several black-owned public companies surged Friday after investors looked for ways to support black-owned businesses on the Juneteenth holiday.

Potential Buyers Are Circling Chuck E. Cheese, Widening Its Options

Chuck E. Cheese, the troubled restaurant chain and children's party venue, is fielding interest from creditors and other potential suitors, as some bricks-and-mortar establishments struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Eskimo Pie to Drop Derogatory Name, Dreyer's Says

The owner of Eskimo Pie treats said it would change the name of the nearly century-old ice cream brand because the term is derogatory, following similar moves this week by the makers of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's.

Cruise Trade Group Suspends Trips to U.S. Ports Through September

An international trade group for cruise lines said members will continue the suspension of trips to U.S. ports through mid-September because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple Closes Stores in Four States as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Apple is re-closing 11 stores across four states where cases of the coronavirus have climbed, showing wariness in the business community about the safety of reopening in some places.

Luckin Coffee to Hold Special Meeting to Oust Chairman, Directors

Luckin Coffee said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting July 5 to vote out several directors, including Chairman Charles Lu, as the company deals with the aftermath of its admission that it faked sales figures.

AMC Theaters Mandates Masks for Moviegoers After All

AMC will require customers to wear a mask when it reopens its theaters next month, reversing a controversial element of a plan the company announced just a day earlier.

Markus Braun: 'Storyteller' Behind Wirecard's Rise and Fall

The company's former CEO became known for grand predictions about the future of payments, big data and artificial intelligence, but now after 18 years he is out of the picture.

NCAA Won't Hold Championship Events Where Confederate Flag Is Flown

The NCAA became the latest organization to take action in condemnation of the Confederate flag, saying Friday that it would not hold championship events in states where it "has a prominent presence."

U.S. Companies Brought Back Foreign Profits as Pandemic Struck

U.S. companies brought home $124 billion in foreign profits in the first quarter of 2020, the highest level since an immediate rush after the 2017 tax law, according to data released by the Commerce Department.