News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/21/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
China Halts Some Tyson Chicken Shipments Over Covid-19

Chinese authorities suspended chicken imports from a Tyson Foods facility due to what Chinese officials said were Covid-19 infections among the plant's employees. 

 
Apple's WWDC Goes Virtual, and Tech Industry Is Taking Note

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts Monday, is the latest tech conference to shift to an online-only format as companies rethink networking and engagement during the coronavirus crisis. 

 
'Fortnite' Removes Police Cars From Game

Police cars have been removed from the hit videogame "Fortnite," a change that comes amid a national debate over law-enforcement practices in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. 

 
Huawei's 5G Dominance Threatened by U.S. Policy on Chips

When Huawei Technologies was banned last year from buying American parts, the Chinese tech giant made greater use of its own chips. That strategy is in jeopardy after the Commerce Department last month restricted chip makers globally who use U.S. technology from supplying semiconductors to Huawei. 

 
Retailer Valentino Sues to Close Boutique on New York's Fifth Avenue

The Italian label is asking the courts to immediately terminate its lease for its four-story Valentino Fifth Avenue New York Boutique. 

 
Banks Win Right to Liquidate Millions in Luckin Stock Owned by Chairman

Banks including Credit Suisse have won court orders to liquidate tens of millions of dollars in Luckin Coffee stock owned by Chairman Charles Lu, a development that could weaken his control over the company. 

 
Short Sellers Made $2.6 Billion Off Wirecard's Plunge, but Not Without Scars

Short sellers have been attacking the German fintech company's business practices for over a decade with little reward-until now. 

 
Judge Rejects Bid to Block Serta Simmons Restructuring

A New York judge cleared the way for Serta Simmons Bedding LLC to move forward with a disputed restructuring of its debt, ruling against holdout investors, including Apollo Global Management, that accused the mattress maker of treating them unfairly. 

 
Maersk Tankers Changes Course in Volatile Oil Markets

The company is offloading dozens of product tankers into a shared pool arrangement and transferring their ownership to a separate entity as it seeks to move from operating its own ships to a potentially more stable business of managing shipping arrangements. 

 
American Addiction Centers Files for Bankruptcy

AAC Holdings, the publicly traded owner and operator of substance-abuse treatment company American Addiction Centers, filed for bankruptcy protection.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.77% 8008 Delayed Quote.-16.65%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -2.30% 53.08 Delayed Quote.11.26%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.10% 9.766 Delayed Quote.-25.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-37.35%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -3.54% 3.82 Delayed Quote.-90.29%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -1.25% 63.22 Delayed Quote.-30.56%
WTI -0.19% 39.725 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aWirecard says missing $2.1 billion likely did not exist; withdraws forecasts
RE
12:22aMONGOLIA : $20 Million Credit to Support Employment Opportunities, Workers, and Employers in the Wake of COVID-19
PU
12:18aDollar steady as investors put safety first amid fears of virus second wave
RE
12:17aNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Swift Action from Farmers, Government Helped Spur Dairy Recovery, NMPF's Vitaliano Says
PU
12:16aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Minister for Education Dan Tehan interview with Natalie Barr, Sunrise
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChina refiners equipped to produce 18.1 mln T IMO-compliant fuel this year - official
RE
06/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Expert says China vital for healthy multilateral system
PU
06/21MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : New insights into cattle behaviour and BRD
PU
06/21China's auto sales to fall 10%-20% this year - industry body
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

