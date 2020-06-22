Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/22/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Wirecard's Missing $2 Billion Probably Doesn't Exist, Board Says

The more than $2 billion that banks were supposedly holding on behalf of Wirecard probably doesn't exist, the German financial-technology company said. 

 
China Halts Some Tyson Chicken Shipments Over Covid-19

Chinese authorities suspended chicken imports from a Tyson Foods facility due to what Chinese officials said were Covid-19 infections among the plant's employees. 

 
Apple's WWDC Goes Virtual, and Tech Industry Is Taking Note

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts Monday, is the latest tech conference to shift to an online-only format as companies rethink networking and engagement during the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Vaccine Efforts Focus on Vulnerable Group: Older Adults

Health experts are worried about whether coronavirus vaccines under development will adequately protect the elderly, sparking efforts to make sure there are shots that can help this vulnerable group. 

 
How TikTok Users Targeted Trump Rally

Teens and Korean music fans encouraged people to reserve tickets but not use them, showing how digital activism has come to the social platform. 

 
'Fortnite' Removes Police Cars From Game

Police cars have been removed from the hit videogame "Fortnite," a change that comes amid a national debate over law-enforcement practices in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. 

 
Huawei's 5G Dominance Threatened by U.S. Policy on Chips

When Huawei Technologies was banned last year from buying American parts, the Chinese tech giant made greater use of its own chips. That strategy is in jeopardy after the Commerce Department last month restricted chip makers globally who use U.S. technology from supplying semiconductors to Huawei. 

 
Retailer Valentino Sues to Close Boutique on New York's Fifth Avenue

The Italian label is asking the courts to immediately terminate its lease for its four-story Valentino Fifth Avenue New York Boutique. 

 
Banks Win Right to Liquidate Millions in Luckin Stock Owned by Chairman

Banks including Credit Suisse have won court orders to liquidate tens of millions of dollars in Luckin Coffee stock owned by Chairman Charles Lu, a development that could weaken his control over the company. 

 
Judge Rejects Bid to Block Serta Simmons Restructuring

A New York judge cleared the way for Serta Simmons Bedding LLC to move forward with a disputed restructuring of its debt, ruling against holdout investors, including Apollo Global Management, that accused the mattress maker of treating them unfairly.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -2.30% 53.08 Delayed Quote.11.26%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.33% 9.78 Delayed Quote.-25.48%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -3.54% 3.82 Delayed Quote.-90.29%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -1.25% 63.22 Delayed Quote.-30.56%
WIRECARD AG -38.31% 15.894 Delayed Quote.-75.98%
