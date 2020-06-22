Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Chevron's Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports in July

Chevron is set to resume oil exports in July from a long-dormant operation it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, oil officials said. 

 
Refinitiv-LSE Deal Faces EU Antitrust Probe

Europe's antitrust watchdog opened an investigation into London Stock Exchange Group's planned $15 billion deal to acquire financial-data giant Refinitiv Holdings. 

 
Apple to Split With Intel, Shift to In-House Chips for Macs

The tech giant is breaking up with Intel and beginning to move its computers to processors designed in house later this year, bringing an end to a 15-year partnership. 

 
Gilead to Expand Testing of Covid-19 Drug

The company plans to begin clinical studies of an inhaled form of remdesivir with the aim of expanding the drug's use to nonhospitalized Covid-19 patients. 

 
Health Provider Gundersen Prioritizes AI Integration Amid Pandemic

"Once the pandemic hit, we said as an organization, if we were to thrive, we need all hands on deck to carry out our digital strategy," said Gerald Oetzel, finance chief for the La Crosse, Wis.-based nonprofit health provider. 

 
Google's U.S. Ad Revenue Is Expected to Decline in 2020, eMarketer Says

Google's U.S. advertising revenue will decline this year for the first time since eMarketer began modeling it in 2008, the research firm said. 

 
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Tech Challenge to IRS Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to corporate tax regulations, delivering a victory to the Internal Revenue Service that will cost tech companies billions of dollars. 

 
Wirecard Says Missing $2 Billion Probably Doesn't Exist

The announcement leaves the company, once considered Germany's pre-eminent fintech player, fighting for survival. It is now scrambling to retain credit lines with lenders and cut costs or sell business lines to stay afloat. 

 
GE Is Getting a New Auditor. The Writing Was on the Wall

GE said Deloitte & Touche will take over for KPMG after KPMG signs off on GE's 2020 financial statements. KPMG lost some support in recent years as losses tied to GE's power and insurance businesses grew. 

 
Puerto Rico Closes In On Electric Service Privatization

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power utility is close to a long-term deal to outsource the business of delivering electricity, making an expensive bet that private operators can curb the high costs and service problems that have long plagued consumers, people familiar with the matter said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.62% 358.87 Delayed Quote.19.09%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.06% 91.59 Delayed Quote.-24.79%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -2.32% 75.67 Delayed Quote.19.22%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.79% 60.09 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.80% 42.98 Delayed Quote.-37.63%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -2.28% 8212 Delayed Quote.6.30%
WIRECARD AG -44.07% 14.44 Delayed Quote.-75.98%
WTI 2.68% 40.86 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21pTech frenzy is reminiscent of 2000 bubble -analyst
RE
05:19pTSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12pUtilities Up As Investors Seek Out Safe Havens As Hedge On Covid View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pCommunications Services Flat As Netflix, Zoom Continue Run -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pTech Up As S&P 500 Sector Tests Record Highs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:08pFinancials Down As Treasury Yields Hold Near Lows -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:06pConsumer Cos Up As Investors Look Past Weak Used-Home Sales -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:04pHealth Care Down On Rotation To Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : SCHALTBAU : increases existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 60 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group