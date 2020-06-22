Chevron's Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports in July

Chevron is set to resume oil exports in July from a long-dormant operation it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, oil officials said.

Refinitiv-LSE Deal Faces EU Antitrust Probe

Europe's antitrust watchdog opened an investigation into London Stock Exchange Group's planned $15 billion deal to acquire financial-data giant Refinitiv Holdings.

Apple to Split With Intel, Shift to In-House Chips for Macs

The tech giant is breaking up with Intel and beginning to move its computers to processors designed in house later this year, bringing an end to a 15-year partnership.

Gilead to Expand Testing of Covid-19 Drug

The company plans to begin clinical studies of an inhaled form of remdesivir with the aim of expanding the drug's use to nonhospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Health Provider Gundersen Prioritizes AI Integration Amid Pandemic

"Once the pandemic hit, we said as an organization, if we were to thrive, we need all hands on deck to carry out our digital strategy," said Gerald Oetzel, finance chief for the La Crosse, Wis.-based nonprofit health provider.

Google's U.S. Ad Revenue Is Expected to Decline in 2020, eMarketer Says

Google's U.S. advertising revenue will decline this year for the first time since eMarketer began modeling it in 2008, the research firm said.

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Tech Challenge to IRS Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to corporate tax regulations, delivering a victory to the Internal Revenue Service that will cost tech companies billions of dollars.

Wirecard Says Missing $2 Billion Probably Doesn't Exist

The announcement leaves the company, once considered Germany's pre-eminent fintech player, fighting for survival. It is now scrambling to retain credit lines with lenders and cut costs or sell business lines to stay afloat.

GE Is Getting a New Auditor. The Writing Was on the Wall

GE said Deloitte & Touche will take over for KPMG after KPMG signs off on GE's 2020 financial statements. KPMG lost some support in recent years as losses tied to GE's power and insurance businesses grew.

Puerto Rico Closes In On Electric Service Privatization

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power utility is close to a long-term deal to outsource the business of delivering electricity, making an expensive bet that private operators can curb the high costs and service problems that have long plagued consumers, people familiar with the matter said.