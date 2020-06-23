Justice Department, States to Confer on Google Antitrust Challenge

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet's Google, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dell Explores Spinoff of $50 Billion Stake in VMware

Dell is considering a spinoff and other options for its stake in the cloud-software giant, as the PC maker seeks to boost the value of its shares.

Missouri Court Cuts J&J Talc-Powder Verdict to $2.1 Billion

A Missouri appeals court upheld a jury verdict that Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer in 22 women, though the court reduced the amount of damages J&J must pay.

Wirecard's Former CEO Arrested

Markus Braun was arrested and released on bail, days after the German payments company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books.

Saks to Reopen Fifth Avenue Flagship With Coronavirus Safety Measures

Saks Fifth Avenue will reopen its Manhattan flagship store on Wednesday with ultraviolet handrail cleaners on its escalators, a remote video-shopping service and a host of other measures designed to make customers feel safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Clean Energy

Amazon.com, criticized for its own environmental record, is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change.

GIP, Brookfield Invest $10 Billion in Abu Dhabi Gas Infrastructure

The consortium will acquire a 49% stake in gas pipelines operated by the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, a deal that marries yield-hungry funds with a country battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Property Owner Simon Sees Buying Tenants as a Way to Boost Malls

The biggest shopping-center owner in the U.S. is teaming up with Brookfield Property Partners in exploring a bid for J.C. Penney. It would be Simon's third tenant acquisition in four years.

Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town

Apple helped build and sustain the modern semiconductor industry. Now, the tech giant is upending it with a plan to start shipping Mac computers with its in-house processors by the end of this year.

Delivery Firm Got PPP Loan Even as Demand Rose During Pandemic

A Florida-based delivery company got two Paycheck Protection Program loans even as the pandemic saw its business pick up. Such loans could come under scrutiny as the Treasury Department weighs whether the loans should be forgiven.