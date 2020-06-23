Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Justice Department, States to Confer on Google Antitrust Challenge

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet's Google, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Dell Explores Spinoff of $50 Billion Stake in VMware

Dell is considering a spinoff and other options for its stake in the cloud-software giant, as the PC maker seeks to boost the value of its shares. 

 
Missouri Court Cuts J&J Talc-Powder Verdict to $2.1 Billion

A Missouri appeals court upheld a jury verdict that Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer in 22 women, though the court reduced the amount of damages J&J must pay. 

 
Wirecard's Former CEO Arrested

Markus Braun was arrested and released on bail, days after the German payments company revealed a $2 billion hole in its books. 

 
Saks to Reopen Fifth Avenue Flagship With Coronavirus Safety Measures

Saks Fifth Avenue will reopen its Manhattan flagship store on Wednesday with ultraviolet handrail cleaners on its escalators, a remote video-shopping service and a host of other measures designed to make customers feel safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Clean Energy

Amazon.com, criticized for its own environmental record, is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change. 

 
GIP, Brookfield Invest $10 Billion in Abu Dhabi Gas Infrastructure

The consortium will acquire a 49% stake in gas pipelines operated by the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, a deal that marries yield-hungry funds with a country battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Property Owner Simon Sees Buying Tenants as a Way to Boost Malls

The biggest shopping-center owner in the U.S. is teaming up with Brookfield Property Partners in exploring a bid for J.C. Penney. It would be Simon's third tenant acquisition in four years. 

 
Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town

Apple helped build and sustain the modern semiconductor industry. Now, the tech giant is upending it with a plan to start shipping Mac computers with its in-house processors by the end of this year. 

 
Delivery Firm Got PPP Loan Even as Demand Rose During Pandemic

A Florida-based delivery company got two Paycheck Protection Program loans even as the pandemic saw its business pick up. Such loans could come under scrutiny as the Treasury Department weighs whether the loans should be forgiven.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 1463.98 Delayed Quote.8.31%
APPLE INC. 2.13% 366.53 Delayed Quote.22.21%
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. 0.47% 10.69 Delayed Quote.-41.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.08% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
VMWARE, INC. 0.83% 149.23 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
WIRECARD AG 18.82% 17.158 Delayed Quote.-86.57%
WTI -2.26% 39.97 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pTSX rises 0.31% to 15,564.75
RE
05:32pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Completes Mission for a Staff-Monitored Program to Sudan HTML File
PU
05:28pWall Street likely to cut bonuses 15-20%, make significant layoffs
RE
05:27pUNIFOR NATIONAL : Canada must oppose any reimposition of unfair aluminum tariffs
PU
05:25pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Demand -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pTech Up As Momentum Continues To Carry Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pFinancials Up After Trade-Deal Scare Eases -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group