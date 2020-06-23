Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Credit Suisse Reviews Funds Linked to SoftBank-Backed Firm

Credit Suisse Group AG has launched an internal review into funds it manages that have invested in billions of dollars worth of securities sold by a SoftBank Group Corp.-backed firm, the bank said. 

 
La-Z-Boy Is Restarting Factories

La-Z-Boy is ramping up furniture production as states around the country ease coronavirus-related restrictions and consumers begin patronizing reopened stores. 

 
Microsoft CEO Pledges to Back Racial-Justice Efforts

Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Satya Nadella laid out plans to double the number of Black and African-American managers and senior leaders in the U.S. over the next five years. 

 
Silicon Valley CEOs Criticize Trump's Visa Restrictions

Silicon Valley executives pushed back against President Trump's move to suspend new immigration on several employment-based visas programs, warning it could damage the U.S. tech industry's competitiveness and jeopardize job creation. 

 
Dell Explores Spinoff of $50 Billion Stake in VMware

Dell is considering a spinoff and other options for its stake in the cloud-software giant, as the PC maker seeks to boost the value of its shares. 

 
Justice Department, States to Confer on Google Antitrust Challenge

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet's Google, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Dove Soap's Owner Is Criticized Over Skin-Lightening Cream

Unilever is facing fresh backlash against its Fair & Lovely skin-lightening cream, as scrutiny mounts for brands that some say feed into racist ideas and imagery. 

 
Missouri Court Cuts J&J Talc-Powder Verdict to $2.1 Billion

A Missouri appeals court upheld a jury verdict that Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer in 22 women, though the court reduced the amount of damages J&J must pay. 

 
Black-Owned Investment Firm Sues New Jersey for Racial Bias

Blueprint Capital Advisors sued New Jersey for racial bias, saying officials told it that the state's pension was averse to hiring money-management firms owned by minorities. 

 
Saks to Reopen Fifth Avenue Flagship With Coronavirus Safety Measures

Saks Fifth Avenue will reopen its Manhattan flagship store on Wednesday with ultraviolet handrail cleaners on its escalators, a remote video-shopping service and a host of other measures designed to make customers feel safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 1463.98 Delayed Quote.9.30%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.06% 9.91 Delayed Quote.-24.38%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.67% 201.91 Delayed Quote.27.18%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.27% 5497 End-of-day quote.15.58%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.02% 49.51 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
VMWARE, INC. 0.83% 149.23 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aWorld Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup
RE
12:27aWalmart to stop Mississippi flag display; reviews third party sales on Canada website
RE
12:16aMalaysia Remained in Deflation in May
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:04aMalaysia's May CPI falls 2.9% year-on-year, weaker than forecast
RE
12:01aThai May exports fall 22.5% year-on-year, worse than forecast
RE
06/23China to extend waiver on port construction fees to end of 2020
RE
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINERVA S.A. : Exporters say China soy buyers want guarantee of coronavirus-free cargoes
2YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. : YOMA STRATEGIC : to Buy Telenor's 51% Stake in Wave Money
3WatchGuard Technologies Report Finds Two-Thirds of Malware is Encrypted, Invisible Without HTTPS Inspection
4STOREBRAND : STOREBRAND : Global investors demand to meet Brazil diplomats over deforestation
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group