Credit Suisse Reviews Funds Linked to SoftBank-Backed Firm

Credit Suisse Group AG has launched an internal review into funds it manages that have invested in billions of dollars worth of securities sold by a SoftBank Group Corp.-backed firm, the bank said.

La-Z-Boy Is Restarting Factories

La-Z-Boy is ramping up furniture production as states around the country ease coronavirus-related restrictions and consumers begin patronizing reopened stores.

Microsoft CEO Pledges to Back Racial-Justice Efforts

Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Satya Nadella laid out plans to double the number of Black and African-American managers and senior leaders in the U.S. over the next five years.

Silicon Valley CEOs Criticize Trump's Visa Restrictions

Silicon Valley executives pushed back against President Trump's move to suspend new immigration on several employment-based visas programs, warning it could damage the U.S. tech industry's competitiveness and jeopardize job creation.

Dell Explores Spinoff of $50 Billion Stake in VMware

Dell is considering a spinoff and other options for its stake in the cloud-software giant, as the PC maker seeks to boost the value of its shares.

Justice Department, States to Confer on Google Antitrust Challenge

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are scheduled to meet Friday to talk about next steps in bringing a likely antitrust case against Alphabet's Google, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dove Soap's Owner Is Criticized Over Skin-Lightening Cream

Unilever is facing fresh backlash against its Fair & Lovely skin-lightening cream, as scrutiny mounts for brands that some say feed into racist ideas and imagery.

Missouri Court Cuts J&J Talc-Powder Verdict to $2.1 Billion

A Missouri appeals court upheld a jury verdict that Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer in 22 women, though the court reduced the amount of damages J&J must pay.

Black-Owned Investment Firm Sues New Jersey for Racial Bias

Blueprint Capital Advisors sued New Jersey for racial bias, saying officials told it that the state's pension was averse to hiring money-management firms owned by minorities.

Saks to Reopen Fifth Avenue Flagship With Coronavirus Safety Measures

Saks Fifth Avenue will reopen its Manhattan flagship store on Wednesday with ultraviolet handrail cleaners on its escalators, a remote video-shopping service and a host of other measures designed to make customers feel safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.