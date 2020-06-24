Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/24/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Bayer Reaches $10.5 Billion Settlement Over Weedkiller Roundup

Bayer is set to announce a roughly $10.5 billion deal to settle tens of thousands of suits with U.S. plaintiffs alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, according to a person familiar with the deal. 

 
CrossFit Founder Sells Gym Business

Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit, is selling his gym business to a technology executive, weeks after Mr. Glassman said he was retiring as CEO amid backlash over his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd. 

 
Tesla Quality Falls Short in J.D. Power Car Survey

The influential J.D. Power study found complaints about manufacturing quality. 

 
VMware Gets an Early Taste of Freedom

Spinoff from Dell could remove cloud hanging over the software maker. 

 
How Coronavirus Complicated the Quest for a Greener Plastic Bottle

The effort to make greener plastic bottles-the core of beverage giants' sustainability quest-has become harder and more expensive in the pandemic. 

 
Blackstone to Bypass Scramble for Investment-Bank Talent in Bid to Diversify Hiring

Blackstone Group is throwing out a key section of its recruiting playbook in a bid to improve its hiring process and increase diversity, and it will directly recruit from 44 colleges this academic year, up from nine in 2015. 

 
'Crush This Lady.' Inside eBay's Bizarre Campaign Against a Blog Critic.

Security employees at the online marketplace allegedly orchestrated deliveries of live cockroaches, pornographic videos and a mask of a bloody pig's head. The U.S. attorney's office is investigating whether eBay targeted any other critics with harassment campaigns. 

 
Could a Brake Tycoon Stop Germany's Bailout Plans?

The battle for control at Europe's biggest legacy airline gives investors a fascinating peek into Germany's rival industrial interests-but is unlikely to reap them gains. 

 
Vitamin Seller GNC Holdings Files for Bankruptcy

GNC Holdings said it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to sell itself and close up to a sixth of its 7,300 stores world-wide. 

 
Carlyle Finds Financial Utility in ESG Impact Data

Jeanologia, a Carlyle-backed manufacturer in Spain, recently got a loan with interest rates tied to meeting environmental-impact targets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -3.60% 69.99 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
EBAY INC. -1.63% 48.99 Delayed Quote.36.14%
GNC HOLDINGS, INC. -26.33% 0.597 Delayed Quote.-70.00%
TESLA, INC. -3.73% 963 Delayed Quote.139.47%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -3.32% 55.18 Delayed Quote.2.02%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -3.48% 28.3 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
VMWARE, INC. 2.87% 153.4399 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
