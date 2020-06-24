Justice Department Sues Regeneron Over Payments to Copay-Assistance Charity

The Justice Department sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, accusing the drugmaker of paying illegal kickbacks to a charitable foundation to boost sales of its high-selling eye-disease treatment Eylea.

Bayer Reaches $10.5 Billion Settlement Over Weedkiller Roundup

The deal settles tens of thousands of lawsuits with U.S. plaintiffs alleging the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer, a milestone in the German company's legal battle that has been weighing down its share price.

Disney Workers Push Back on Park Reopening Plans as Covid Cases Rise

Walt Disney Co. faces rising pressure to postpone reopening its U.S. theme parks, with union officials and workers saying the recent jump in coronavirus cases makes it too dangerous to go back to the Magic Kingdom.

CrossFit Founder Sells Gym Business

Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit, is selling his gym business to a technology executive, weeks after Mr. Glassman said he was retiring as CEO amid backlash over his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd.

Tesla Quality Falls Short in J.D. Power Car Survey

The influential J.D. Power study found complaints about manufacturing quality.

VMware Gets an Early Taste of Freedom

Spinoff from Dell could remove cloud hanging over the software maker.

How Coronavirus Complicated the Quest for a Greener Plastic Bottle

The effort to make greener plastic bottles-the core of beverage giants' sustainability quest-has become harder and more expensive in the pandemic.

Blackstone to Bypass Scramble for Investment-Bank Talent in Bid to Diversify Hiring

Blackstone Group is throwing out a key section of its recruiting playbook in a bid to improve its hiring process and increase diversity, and it will directly recruit from 44 colleges this academic year, up from nine in 2015.

'Crush This Lady.' Inside eBay's Bizarre Campaign Against a Blog Critic.

Security employees at the online marketplace allegedly orchestrated deliveries of live cockroaches, pornographic videos and a mask of a bloody pig's head. The U.S. attorney's office is investigating whether eBay targeted any other critics with harassment campaigns.

Could a Brake Tycoon Stop Germany's Bailout Plans?

The battle for control at Europe's biggest legacy airline gives investors a fascinating peek into Germany's rival industrial interests-but is unlikely to reap them gains.