News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/25/2020 | 04:16pm BST
FDIC to Lift Postcrisis Curb on Banks

Federal regulators are set to roll back a postcrisis rule that could free up tens of billions of dollars for major banks, delivering Wall Street one of its biggest wins of the Trump administration. 

 
Macy's to Cut 3,900 Corporate Jobs

The retailer is eliminating 3% of its workforce as it anticipates a gradual recovery of business from the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. 

 
Japan Plans National Champion to Challenge Huawei

Japan's top telecommunications company is taking a $600 million stake in a leading telecoms hardware maker, seeking to build a national champion that can take business from China's Huawei Technologies Co. 

 
Chuck E. Cheese Parent Seeks Bankruptcy Amid Extended Restaurant Closures

Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, as it grapples with the financial strain of prolonged closures sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Wirecard Files for Insolvency After Revealing Accounting Hole

German fintech company Wirecard is filing for insolvency proceedings, days after revealing that more than $2 billion in cash missing from its balance sheet probably didn't exist. 

 
Food Exporters Resist China's New Coronavirus Restrictions

As China tries to stave off a resurgence of Covid-19, the customs authority requested that companies sending food products to the country sign documents declaring that their food hasn't been contaminated by the virus. 

 
Unilever to Rename Skin-Lightening Cream Amid Criticism

The company said it would change the name of controversial skin-lightening cream Fair & Lovely, one of its top-selling personal-care brands, amid mounting criticism that it suggests light skin is more attractive than dark. 

 
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Quits Alibaba Board

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said he would step down as a director of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, bringing to a close a decade and a half of board-level ties between the two Asian technology powerhouses. 

 
Firms Agonize Over Covid-19 Reopening Timetables

Apple and Walt Disney are among businesses grappling with whether to close, stay open or find some in-between as the number of cases of Covid-19 increases in dozens of states. 

 
Circadia Gets FDA Nod for AI-Powered Respiratory Monitor

Startup Circadia Technologies has received FDA approval for a bedside device that remotely monitors breathing using artificial intelligence and that has been shown to help detect Covid-19 symptoms such as breathlessness.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.72% 222.87 Delayed Quote.6.66%
APPLE INC. 0.38% 361.67 Delayed Quote.22.62%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.36% 2.203 End-of-day quote.8.01%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.97% 1382.5 End-of-day quote.-5.28%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.48% 5370 End-of-day quote.12.91%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.20% 48.9 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.59% 110.4099 Delayed Quote.-22.51%
WIRECARD AG -71.00% 3.648 Delayed Quote.-88.56%
