Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter, Citing Hate Speech and Discord

The consumer-goods giant said it would halt U.S. advertising on Facebook and Twitter for at least the remainder of the year, citing hate speech and divisive content on the platforms.

Albertsons Goes Public as Pandemic Upends Grocery Business

The nation's second-largest supermarket chain started trading publicly after years of unsuccessful attempts, buoyed by strong demand for groceries as consumers cook more at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luckin Coffee Drops Nasdaq Appeal; Shares to Be Delisted

The embattled Chinese coffee chain said it no longer plans to appeal a decision by the Nasdaq Stock Market to delist its shares, effectively ending its one-year run as a U.S. publicly listed company.

Gun Maker Remington Preps for Bankruptcy, Seeks Sale to Navajo Nation

Firearms manufacturer Remington Arms is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection for the second time since 2018 and is in advanced talks for potential bankruptcy sale to the Navajo Nation, people familiar with the matter said.

American Airlines to Lift Limits on Number of Passengers on Board

The carrier plans to fill its planes completely as passengers start to return to traveling after the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand in recent months.

Microsoft to Close Its Retail Stores

Microsoft is exiting bricks-and-mortar retail after opening its first location more than a decade ago, as the tech giant focuses on bolstering its digital storefronts.

Kanye West to Design Yeezy Clothing Line for Gap

Gap is betting that the perfect hoodie and other clothes designed by music and fashion impresario Kanye West will help pull it out of its yearslong slump.

South Korean Panel Recommends Suspending Probe Into Samsung Leader

A panel of outside experts called for dropping pursuit of an indictment in the case against Lee Jae-yong in relation to allegations of financial fraud tied to a 2015 merger.

Cannae Holdings, Senator Investment Group Propose to Acquire CoreLogic

Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group are proposing to buy CoreLogic in a deal that would value the financial services intelligence company at $5.16 billion.

U.K. Regulators Suspend Wirecard's British Operations

Financial regulators froze the British operations of insolvent German payments group Wirecard, in the latest government effort to contain a $2 billion-plus scandal.