Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Unilever to Halt U.S. Ads on Facebook and Twitter, Citing Hate Speech and Discord

The consumer-goods giant said it would halt U.S. advertising on Facebook and Twitter for at least the remainder of the year, citing hate speech and divisive content on the platforms. 

 
Albertsons Goes Public as Pandemic Upends Grocery Business

The nation's second-largest supermarket chain started trading publicly after years of unsuccessful attempts, buoyed by strong demand for groceries as consumers cook more at home during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Luckin Coffee Drops Nasdaq Appeal; Shares to Be Delisted

The embattled Chinese coffee chain said it no longer plans to appeal a decision by the Nasdaq Stock Market to delist its shares, effectively ending its one-year run as a U.S. publicly listed company. 

 
Gun Maker Remington Preps for Bankruptcy, Seeks Sale to Navajo Nation

Firearms manufacturer Remington Arms is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection for the second time since 2018 and is in advanced talks for potential bankruptcy sale to the Navajo Nation, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
American Airlines to Lift Limits on Number of Passengers on Board

The carrier plans to fill its planes completely as passengers start to return to traveling after the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand in recent months. 

 
Microsoft to Close Its Retail Stores

Microsoft is exiting bricks-and-mortar retail after opening its first location more than a decade ago, as the tech giant focuses on bolstering its digital storefronts. 

 
Kanye West to Design Yeezy Clothing Line for Gap

Gap is betting that the perfect hoodie and other clothes designed by music and fashion impresario Kanye West will help pull it out of its yearslong slump. 

 
South Korean Panel Recommends Suspending Probe Into Samsung Leader

A panel of outside experts called for dropping pursuit of an indictment in the case against Lee Jae-yong in relation to allegations of financial fraud tied to a 2015 merger. 

 
Cannae Holdings, Senator Investment Group Propose to Acquire CoreLogic

Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group are proposing to buy CoreLogic in a deal that would value the financial services intelligence company at $5.16 billion. 

 
U.K. Regulators Suspend Wirecard's British Operations

Financial regulators froze the British operations of insolvent German payments group Wirecard, in the latest government effort to contain a $2 billion-plus scandal.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -6.95% 12.18 Delayed Quote.-54.08%
CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. -1.31% 39.24 Delayed Quote.7.02%
CORELOGIC, INC. 27.71% 67.51 Delayed Quote.21.09%
FACEBOOK -7.49% 217.1701 Delayed Quote.14.83%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -52.50% 1.417 Delayed Quote.-92.38%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.78% 196.6399 Delayed Quote.25.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.36% 9769.25307 Delayed Quote.11.64%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.70% 53300 End-of-day quote.-4.48%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.66% 49.07 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
WIRECARD AG -63.74% 1.281 Delayed Quote.-96.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Monetary Policy Announcement - June 2020
PU
03:38pOil settles lower on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases
RE
03:35pCanada cop found guilty of 2016 assault of Black man
RE
03:29pCanadian visa program may lure tech workers blocked by Trump
RE
03:25pC$ hits a four-week low as business curbs cloud U.S. economic reopening
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pFacebook tightens hateful conduct policies as ad boycott gains steam
RE
03:12pConsumer sentiment tepid in U.S. South as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
03:12pU.S. consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging COVID-19 cases loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group