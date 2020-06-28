Fracking Trailblazer Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt.

FAA to Start Boeing 737 MAX Test Flights

U.S. air-safety regulators are set to begin key flight tests as early as Monday, amid growing expectations by industry and government officials that the planes are likely to return to service around the end of the year.

U.S. Presses Europe to Uproot Chinese Security-Screening Company

Amid a global anti-Huawei effort that has seen mixed results, the U.S. sets another Chinese tech company in its crosshairs: Nuctech, a state-controlled firm that is quietly dominating Europe's cargo and airport screening market.

Cable News Networks to Team Up on Convention Coverage Amid Pandemic

Executives at CNN, MSNBC and Fox News are in talks to coordinate their coverage of the Democratic and Republican conventions, aiming to send fewer journalists than initially planned over concerns about contagion.

American Companies Find Willing Buyers of Debt Abroad

Asian and European firms have rushed to buy U.S. corporate bonds, attracted by higher yields and falling costs for hedging currency risk.

Casinos Consider Cashless Gambling to Fight Coronavirus

The U.S. casino industry remains a bastion of cash. But the Covid-19 pandemic has generated concern over bills circulating among hundreds of hands, and that is pushing casinos toward cashless technology.

Wirecard Scandal Puts Spotlight on Auditor Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young, auditor to insolvent German company Wirecard, had questions related to unorthodox arrangements under which the company's cash was held in bank accounts it didn't control as far back as 2016, according to emails seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Pick Up Albertsons on Sale

The grocer's underwhelming IPO shows investors are being cautious about supermarkets. They seem to be overlooking the sector's tailwinds.

Disney Postpones 'Mulan' Until August

Walt Disney said Friday it was again postponing the release of its "Mulan" reboot, the second such delay in a week that confirmed that Hollywood's hopes to be back in the theatrical business by next month won't come to fruition.

'Simpsons' Producers Say Nonwhite Characters Won't Be Voiced by White Actors

The producers of the long-running hit animated comedy "The Simpsons" said that going forward nonwhite characters would no longer be voiced by white actors.