Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Empower Retirement to Buy Personal Capital

Empower Retirement said it is buying the personal-wealth management company Personal Capital Corp. for as much as $1 billion, in a move to expand Empower's financial-planning tools to individuals. 

 
Facebook's Politics Aren't Aging Well

The most popular social-media app may be living its most unpopular moment. That could be an Achilles' heel for its business. 

 
India Blocks Chinese Mobile Apps Following Border Clash

India banned dozens of the biggest Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok, in what it called a step toward ensuring safety and sovereignty of the country's cyberspace. 

 
Amazon to Pay $500 Million in Bonuses for Front-Line Workers

The e-commerce company's one-time payout follows months of strong demand from consumers stuck at home during coronavirus lockdowns and pressure on workers handling the jump in orders. 

 
Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir to Cost $3,120 for Typical Patient on Private Insurance

Gilead Sciences disclosed its pricing plans as it prepares to begin charging for remdesivir in July. The U.S. has been distributing the drug donated by Gilead since it was authorized for emergency use in May. 

 
Coty to Buy Stake in Kim Kardashian West's Makeup Brand

Coty said it is buying a fifth of Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand for $200 million, wagering that the reality star's reach can boost the company's direct-to-consumer beauty brands. 

 
BP Exits Petrochemicals Business in $5 Billion Deal

Energy giant BP has agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to British chemicals company Ineos in a $5 billion deal that will help reshape its business for the global transition to lower-carbon energy. 

 
Big Hotel Owners Could Gain From a Government-Orchestrated Debt Relief

The biggest beneficiaries of any assistance stand to be large real estate owners affiliated with properties that owe troubled hotel mortgages, according to a recent analysis. 

 
Blackstone Sees Film-Production Facilities as a Hot New Real-Estate Play

Real-estate investors at Blackstone Group are getting into show business by acquiring stakes in the production facilities and other real estate where companies like Netflix and Walt Disney are creating content. 

 
Warehouses Offer Crowded Shelter in Retail Storm

E-commerce is surging as wary consumers avoid crowded public places. While the likes of Amazon and Europe's top fashion website Zalando are the obvious winners, investors seem just as excited about their warehouse suppliers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.01% 74.52 Delayed Quote.14.76%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.22% 444.52 Delayed Quote.37.03%
REAL ESTATE INVESTORS PLC 0.00% 33.5 Delayed Quote.-36.79%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 2.21% 55.55 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.76% 111.04 Delayed Quote.-24.57%
ZALANDO SE -0.89% 62.66 Delayed Quote.39.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pFed launches primary market corporate credit facility
RE
01:29pBoeing 737 MAX begins key certification test flights
RE
01:27pBoeing 737 MAX begins key certification test flights
RE
01:19pMerkel hopes for agreement EU budget, recovery fund at summit
RE
01:19pOil rises on improving economic data but new coronavirus cases loom
RE
01:17pOil rises on improving economic data but new coronavirus cases loom
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pU.S. Fed's Daly says it's 'far too early' to judge recovery
RE
01:07pGilead prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 per patient
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
5EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group