Empower Retirement to Buy Personal Capital

Empower Retirement said it is buying the personal-wealth management company Personal Capital Corp. for as much as $1 billion, in a move to expand Empower's financial-planning tools to individuals.

Facebook's Politics Aren't Aging Well

The most popular social-media app may be living its most unpopular moment. That could be an Achilles' heel for its business.

India Blocks Chinese Mobile Apps Following Border Clash

India banned dozens of the biggest Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok, in what it called a step toward ensuring safety and sovereignty of the country's cyberspace.

Amazon to Pay $500 Million in Bonuses for Front-Line Workers

The e-commerce company's one-time payout follows months of strong demand from consumers stuck at home during coronavirus lockdowns and pressure on workers handling the jump in orders.

Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir to Cost $3,120 for Typical Patient on Private Insurance

Gilead Sciences disclosed its pricing plans as it prepares to begin charging for remdesivir in July. The U.S. has been distributing the drug donated by Gilead since it was authorized for emergency use in May.

Coty to Buy Stake in Kim Kardashian West's Makeup Brand

Coty said it is buying a fifth of Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand for $200 million, wagering that the reality star's reach can boost the company's direct-to-consumer beauty brands.

BP Exits Petrochemicals Business in $5 Billion Deal

Energy giant BP has agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to British chemicals company Ineos in a $5 billion deal that will help reshape its business for the global transition to lower-carbon energy.

Big Hotel Owners Could Gain From a Government-Orchestrated Debt Relief

The biggest beneficiaries of any assistance stand to be large real estate owners affiliated with properties that owe troubled hotel mortgages, according to a recent analysis.

Blackstone Sees Film-Production Facilities as a Hot New Real-Estate Play

Real-estate investors at Blackstone Group are getting into show business by acquiring stakes in the production facilities and other real estate where companies like Netflix and Walt Disney are creating content.

Warehouses Offer Crowded Shelter in Retail Storm

E-commerce is surging as wary consumers avoid crowded public places. While the likes of Amazon and Europe's top fashion website Zalando are the obvious winners, investors seem just as excited about their warehouse suppliers.