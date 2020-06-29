Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Boeing Faces Big 737 MAX Cancellation From Norwegian

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said it is its canceling orders for 92 of Boeing Co.'s troubled 737 MAX jets, threatening to add to the U.S. planemaker's mounting financial strain. 

 
Wells Fargo to Cut Dividend; Other Big Banks Hold Steady

The fourth-largest U.S. bank, unlike its major rivals, expects to cut its dividend for the first time in more than a decade to help weather the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Chesapeake Energy to Start Tapping $925 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The oil-and-gas producer has been cleared to begin drawing on a $925 million bankruptcy loan, a crucial first step in its plan to eliminate billions of dollars of debt from its balance sheet in chapter 11. 

 
Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy Protection in Canada

Investment firms TPG, Fosun International and Caisse de Depot et placement du Quebec have submitted a proposal to buy the circus company's assets 

 
Las Vegas Workers Sue Casinos Over Covid-19 Safety

Las Vegas Strip hospitality workers sued casino operators, saying they failed to protect employees from the coronavirus, in one of the first efforts to hold employers legally responsible for infections as U.S. cases surge. 

 
Lululemon Buys Mirror, an At-Home Fitness Startup, for $500 Million

Lululemon is buying at-home fitness company Mirror for $500 million, a deal that aims to capitalize on pandemic-fueled upheaval in the fitness and retail industries. 

 
Facebook Ad Boycott Grows, Citing Failure to Control Hate Speech

Ford, Clorox and Denny's are joining a parade of companies that have moved to halt advertising spending on Facebook because of how the social-media giant has handled speech on its platforms. 

 
AMC Delays Reopening Theaters to Late July

The largest theater chain in the U.S. is postponing plans to reopen its U.S. locations by about two weeks, to July 30, following date changes for the upcoming releases of two major films. 

 
Reddit Bans The_Donald, a Popular Forum for Trump Supporters

The online platforms Reddit and Amazon.com-owned Twitch suspended channels used by President Trump and his supporters, saying content there violated the companies' policies 

 
India Blocks Chinese Apps, Including TikTok, After Border Clash

India banned dozens of Chinese mobile apps, including widely used TikTok and WeChat, after a border clash between troops from the two countries left 20 Indian soldiers dead this month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 14.40% 194.49 Delayed Quote.-47.81%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.28% 11.85 Delayed Quote.-92.82%
FACEBOOK 2.11% 220.64 Delayed Quote.7.50%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.62% 9.74 End-of-day quote.-14.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 1.66% 294.35 Delayed Quote.27.06%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -3.67% 2.65 Delayed Quote.-92.98%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 1.06% 217.58 Delayed Quote.41.71%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.42% 25.7 Delayed Quote.-52.23%
WTI -0.48% 39.355 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aNew Zealand to use online platforms to host APEC summit
RE
12:56aJapan factory output slumps as economy sinks deeper in recession
RE
12:54aWORLD BANK : Arup Banerji Appointed New Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine
PU
12:39aTim Tam maker Arnott's loses 50 jobs in first cuts since KKR buyout
RE
12:32aChina to keep issuing scrap import quotas till end-2020 - environment ministry
RE
12:31aChina's giant Wudongde hydro project begins power generation
RE
12:31aChina's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recovery
RE
12:29aTHAILAND ECONOMIC MONITOR JUNE 2020 : Thailand in the Time of COVID-19
PU
12:29aMAJOR IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO THAILAND'S ECONOMY, VULNERABLE HOUSEHOLDS, FIRMS : Report
PU
12:29aMINISTER NGUYEN CHI DZUNG RECEIVES SWISS AMBASSADOR TO VIETNAM (06/06/2020-10 : 53:00 am)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : THE FORTESCUE HIVE: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group