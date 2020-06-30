Adidas HR Chief Karen Parkin Tells Staff She Is Retiring, Memo Says

Karen Parkin, the global head of human resources at Adidas AG, is retiring from the company following some employee complaints about the sportswear giant's culture and lack of diversity.

Companies Hit by Covid-19 Want Insurance Payouts. Insurers Say No.

A potentially $100 billion battle looms over "business interruption" coverage, which insurers say doesn't apply unless there is physical damage, like from a fire. In the thick of the fight is a New Orleans plaintiffs' lawyer who made his mark in the aftermath of hurricanes.

Conagra Says Grocery Demand Remains High Amid Pandemic

The food maker said its comparable sales jumped 22% in the quarter ended May 31 and have continued to increase since then. Quarterly earnings topped analysts' estimates.

Microsoft Aims to Train 25 Million Workers Free in 2020

Classes on LinkedIn and GitHub online platforms will teach skills for 10 in-demand jobs from project manager to software developer.

Lululemon Jumps on Another Fitness Trend

Lululemon doesn't need its shiny new toy, but having it won't hurt, either.

Shell Takes $22 Billion Write-Down, Expecting Lower Oil and Gas Prices

Royal Dutch Shell is writing down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion because of lower energy prices following the demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic.

Exxon Mobil Resists Write-Downs as Oil, Gas Prices Plummet

As its peers write down U.S. shale assets by billions of dollars amid lower energy prices, Exxon Mobil stands increasingly alone in not adjusting the value of its holdings, and some accountants are questioning why.

iHeartMedia Launches National Radio-News Service for Black Community

Black Information Network is set to go live Tuesday with 15 radio stations across the country, plus an online presence, and more stations coming over the next two months.

Netflix to Invest $100 Million in Black Community's Financial Institutions

Netflix said it would shift 2% of its cash holdings to banks and credit unions that primarily serve Black communities to improve these financial institutions' ability to offer loans to people and businesses.

Uber in Talks to Buy Postmates for About $2.6 Billion

Uber Technologies is in discussions to buy Postmates for about $2.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a rapid-fire series of moves to consolidate the food-delivery industry.