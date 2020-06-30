FCC Designates Huawei and ZTE as National Security Threats

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it designated Huawei Technologies and ZTE as national security threats.

Eileen Murray to Lead Finra, Wall Street's Self-Regulatory Arm

The former co-chief executive of Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund, will take over as chairperson of Finra, Wall Street's self-regulatory arm.

Adidas HR Chief to Retire After Criticism From Black Employees

Karen Parkin, the global head of human resources at Adidas AG, is retiring from the company following some employee complaints about the sportswear giant's culture and lack of diversity.

Companies Hit by Covid-19 Want Insurance Payouts. Insurers Say No.

A potentially $100 billion battle looms over "business interruption" coverage, which insurers say doesn't apply unless there is physical damage, like from a fire. In the thick of the fight is a New Orleans plaintiffs' lawyer who made his mark in the aftermath of hurricanes.

Conagra Says Grocery Demand Remains High Amid Pandemic

The food maker said it is investing in more manufacturing capacity as demand for its packaged foods remains strong this summer during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft Aims to Train 25 Million Workers Free in 2020

Classes on LinkedIn and GitHub online platforms will teach skills for 10 in-demand jobs from project manager to software developer.

Lululemon Jumps on Another Fitness Trend

Lululemon doesn't need its shiny new toy, but having it won't hurt, either.

Shell Takes $22 Billion Write-Down, Expecting Lower Oil and Gas Prices

Royal Dutch Shell is writing down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion because of lower energy prices following the demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic.

Exxon Mobil Resists Write-Downs as Oil, Gas Prices Plummet

As its peers write down U.S. shale assets by billions of dollars amid lower energy prices, Exxon Mobil stands increasingly alone in not adjusting the value of its holdings, and some accountants are questioning why.

iHeartMedia Launches National Radio-News Service for Black Community

Black Information Network is set to go live Tuesday with 15 radio stations across the country, plus an online presence, and more stations coming over the next two months.