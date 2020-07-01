Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/01/2020 | 02:16pm BST
U.S. Treasury to Lend $700 Million to Trucking Firm YRC

The U.S. government plans to lend $700 million in coronavirus stimulus funds to trucking firm YRC Worldwide Inc., in exchange for a 29.6% equity stake in the company, the Treasury Department said. 

 
Macy's Says Most Stores Have Reopened

Macy's said nearly all its stores have reopened after a monthslong closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though it warned it could take other measures as states tally more coronavirus infections. 

 
General Mills Expects Elevated Demand to Continue

The food maker said it expects higher demand for its products amid the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic recession to continue. Comparable sales rose 16% in its latest quarter. 

 
Japan's Passenger Jet Project in Trouble After $4.9 Billion Loss

Mitsubishi Aircraft reported an annual loss of $4.9 billion, the latest distress signal in a turbulent decadelong quest to build Japan's first passenger jet. 

 
Specialty Lenders Face Funding Challenge

As the Covid-19 pandemic boosts defaults, firms have raised money by selling shares at discounted prices and issuing bonds at high interest rates. 

 
Movie Theaters Get a Painful Extended Intermission

Movie theater operators have encountered a few bumps on their road to recovery, including the delayed film openings and an increase in Covid-19 cases across the U.S. 

 
Social Distancing Gives Motorbike Makers a Smoother Ride

Consumers emerging from lockdowns are turning to two-wheelers to keep them away from public transport, but Hondas may benefit more than Harleys. 

 
FedEx Reports Better-Than-Expected Revenue as Residential Deliveries Surge

FedEx said Christmas-like levels of online shopping boosted its business, and it is seeing tentative signs that the global economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
BOC Aviation Cancels Orders for 30 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

Chinese-owned aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd. has canceled orders for 30 Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets and deferred delivery of others, potentially adding to the U.S. plane maker's growing financial strain. 

 
Aeroméxico Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Mexican airline company Grupo Aeroméxico said it has filed for voluntary restructuring under chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code to confront the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 2.48% 49.5 End-of-day quote.-37.54%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.75% 183.3 Delayed Quote.-40.30%
FEDEX CORPORATION 4.21% 140.22 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 1.50% 61.65 Delayed Quote.13.41%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. 6.32% 1.85 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
