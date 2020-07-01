Apple to Shut Dozens of Stores as Coronavirus Flares

The company had been reopening locations but is now temporarily closing dozens of stores in Texas, California and other states.

SoftBank Seeks to End Partnership With Wirecard

SoftBank Group is looking to distance itself from Wirecard, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange an investment months before the German payments company went bust.

Car Sales Fell in the Second Quarter, Despite Deals and Covid-19 Stimulus

Major auto makers reported sharp drops in second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales, as sweet discounts and financing deals weren't enough to offset factory and dealership closures from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate from Pfizer, BioNTech Produces Positive Results

Researchers said an experimental coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech showed promising signs of working in an early-stage study.

Coronavirus Relief Runs Out for Cash-Strapped Internet Customers

Several broadband and cellphone carriers are free to start cutting off past-due accounts and charging late fees after the FCC's Keep Americans Connected program expired on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola to Close Odwalla Juice Business

It is one of the biggest brands Coke has eliminated, and is the latest sign of big brands narrowing their focus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy's Says Most Stores Have Reopened

Macy's said nearly all its stores have reopened after a monthslong closure due to the pandemic, though it warned it could take other measures as states tally more coronavirus infections.

Fox News Fires Anchor Ed Henry After Sexual-Misconduct Investigation

The network received the misconduct complaint on June 25 and suspended Mr. Henry that same day, according to a memo sent to employees on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury to Lend $700 Million to Trucking Firm YRC

The U.S. government plans to lend $700 million in coronavirus stimulus funds to trucking firm YRC Worldwide, in exchange for a 29.6% equity stake in the company, the Treasury Department said.

Inside Moderna: The Covid Vaccine Front-Runner With No Track Record and an Unsparing CEO

The upstart hasn't yet developed an approved drug, its chief can be excoriating and until recently investors were disillusioned. A breakthrough coronavirus vaccine could come in trials starting this month.