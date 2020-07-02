Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Coronavirus Surge Tests Safeguards for Meatpacking Workers

New infections grow in major meat-producing states as the industry has returned to regular production levels in recent weeks. 

 
Exxon Warns Production, Refining Losses to Hurt Earnings

Exxon Mobil warned of steep losses in its refining and oil-and-gas production businesses during the second quarter, signaling that the company is likely to report a second straight quarterly loss later this month. 

 
Tailored Brands Skips Bond Payment, Starting 30-Day Clock

The operator of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores has skipped a payment to bondholders, but the struggling retailer elected to make scheduled interest payments to lenders due the same day. 

 
Alexion to Pay More Than $21 Million to Settle Bribery Claims

Alexion Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay more than $21 million to settle claims it bribed government officials to increase prescription drug sales in Turkey and Russia, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. 

 
How Wirecard Went From Tech Star to Bankrupt

German prosecutors are probing whether the electronic-payments giant used fictitious income to inflate its sales and fool investors. The company and its auditors say $2 billion that is missing probably never existed. 

 
Credit Suisse Funds Under Review Financed Nissan, Kellogg-and a Mogadishu Hotel Owner

Credit Suisse funds run with Greensill Capital have financed established companies, but a roster of lesser-known businesses inject risk into the portfolio, including several firms that got more in financing than they generated in revenue. 

 
Treasury Reaches Loan Agreements With Five Major Airlines

American, Frontier, Spirit, Hawaiian and SkyWest will receive loans under coronavirus stimulus. 

 
Tribune Publishing Gives Co-Founder of Hedge Fund Alden Global a Board Seat

Tribune Publishing said it has appointed Randall Smith, the co-founder of Alden Global Capital, to its board, giving the hedge fund further oversight of the newspaper company and extending a standstill agreement between them. 

 
Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Fell Less Than Expected Amid Covid Shutdown

Tesla's second-quarter global deliveries fell 4.9% from a year earlier, a smaller decline than Wall Street had forecast for the electric-car maker, giving fuel to Elon Musk's growth plans despite the threat of an extended recession. 

 
Lemonade Is Priced for Sweet Outlook

The insurance-tech darling is set to begin trading on Thursday in an initial public offering.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS -0.08% 112.3 Delayed Quote.3.78%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.36% 9.896 Delayed Quote.-26.23%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.85% 44.08 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.76% 135.9 End-of-day quote.-8.58%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00% 13.77 Delayed Quote.-52.99%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.65% 100.05 End-of-day quote.-21.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.80% 42.91 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
SKYWEST, INC. -1.39% 30.96 Delayed Quote.-49.53%
TAILORED BRANDS, INC. -21.56% 0.706 Delayed Quote.-78.26%
TESLA, INC. 7.95% 1208.66 Delayed Quote.167.64%
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY -0.60% 9.87 Delayed Quote.-24.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 70.213 Delayed Quote.14.74%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.11% 6.85003 Delayed Quote.15.21%
WIRECARD AG -35.42% 3.1 Delayed Quote.-95.53%
WTI 2.23% 40.38 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pFacebook hit with complaint alleging widespread bias against Black workers
RE
05:57pTech Up As Sector Growth Seen As Resilient -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:55pFinancials Up Slightly After Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:52pConsumer Cos Pare Jobs-Related Gains On Virus Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:49pHealth Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Covid Vulnerable Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:43pBrazil central bank chief says WhatsApp payments service faces further review
RE
05:43pIndustrials Up After Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:37pFed balance sheet shrinks further, and still no Main Street loans
RE
05:35pHow Moderna execs are cashing in on COVID-19 vaccine stock speculation
RE
05:29pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON AGRICUL : RAMP-UP Act Will Help Meat and Poultry Processors Access Inspection to Meet Demand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group