Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Tech Tycoon Peter Thiel Shies From Trump Reelection Campaign

The president's most prominent Silicon Valley supporter has told friends and associates that he plans to sit out this year's presidential campaign because he thinks reelection is increasingly a long-shot, people familiar with the matter say. 

 
Luckin Coffee's Chairman Survives Board Vote for His Removal

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc.'s co-founder Charles Lu will remain chairman-at least for now-after the board failed to get the necessary votes to oust him, the company said Thursday. 

 
Apparel Brands Push More-Stylish Dressing at Home

Banana Republic, Ann Taylor and other business-casual retailers are trying to figure out how to convince home-bound Americans to do better than T-shirts, leggings and gym shorts. 

 
Uber Under Pressure to Beef Up Food Delivery

Looking to get stronger in food delivery, the ride-hailing giant is eyeing Postmates as the pandemic has crushed Uber's rides business and surging infections have dimmed early hopes for speedy economic reopenings. 

 
Arthritis Drug Fails in Study of Covid-19 Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi said their arthritis drug Kevzara failed to help Covid-19 patients recover in a U.S. clinical trial. 

 
Coronavirus Surge Tests Safeguards for Meatpacking Workers

New infections grow in major meat-producing states as the industry has returned to regular production levels in recent weeks. 

 
Exxon Warns Production, Refining Losses to Hurt Earnings

Exxon Mobil warned of steep losses in its refining and oil-and-gas production businesses during the second quarter, signaling that the company is likely to report a second straight quarterly loss later this month. 

 
Tailored Brands Skips Bond Payment, Starting 30-Day Clock

The operator of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores has skipped a payment to bondholders, but the struggling retailer elected to make scheduled interest payments to lenders due the same day. 

 
Alexion to Pay More Than $21 Million to Settle Bribery Claims

Alexion Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay more than $21 million to settle claims it bribed government officials to increase prescription drug sales in Turkey and Russia, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. 

 
How Wirecard Went From Tech Star to Bankrupt

German prosecutors are probing whether the electronic-payments giant used fictitious revenue to inflate its sales and fool investors. The company and its auditors say $2 billion that is missing probably never existed.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS -0.08% 112.3 Delayed Quote.3.78%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.85% 44.08 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.76% 135.9 End-of-day quote.-8.58%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.65% 100.05 End-of-day quote.-21.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 42.68 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -3.45% 2.52 Delayed Quote.-93.37%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 2.18% 622.45 Delayed Quote.62.24%
SANOFI SA 0.94% 91.96 Real-time Quote.1.65%
TAILORED BRANDS, INC. -21.56% 0.706 Delayed Quote.-78.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 70.196 Delayed Quote.14.74%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.07% 6.8504 Delayed Quote.15.21%
WIRECARD AG -35.42% 3.1 Delayed Quote.-95.53%
WTI 0.02% 40.215 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pFacebook hit with complaint alleging widespread bias against Black workers
RE
05:57pTech Up As Sector Growth Seen As Resilient -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:55pFinancials Up Slightly After Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:52pConsumer Cos Pare Jobs-Related Gains On Virus Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:49pHealth Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Covid Vulnerable Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:43pBrazil central bank chief says WhatsApp payments service faces further review
RE
05:43pIndustrials Up After Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:37pFed balance sheet shrinks further, and still no Main Street loans
RE
05:29pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON AGRICUL : RAMP-UP Act Will Help Meat and Poultry Processors Access Inspection to Meet Demand
PU
05:16pTreasury Yields Close Lower as Economic Outlook Overshadows Jobs Report -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group