News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/03/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Arthritis Drug Fails in Study of Covid-19 Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi said their arthritis drug Kevzara failed to help Covid-19 patients recover in a U.S. clinical trial. 

 
Tech Tycoon Peter Thiel Shies From Trump Re-Election Campaign

The president's most prominent Silicon Valley supporter has told friends and associates that he plans to sit out this year's presidential campaign because he thinks re-election is increasingly a long shot, people familiar with the matter say. 

 
Luckin Coffee's Chairman Survives Board Vote for His Removal

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc.'s co-founder Charles Lu will remain chairman-at least for now-after the board failed to get the necessary votes to oust him, the company said Thursday. 

 
Hydroxychloroquine Given Early Helped Coronavirus Patients, Study Finds

An antimalarial drug helped reduce deaths in hospitalized patients infected with Covid-19, according to a large retrospective study. 

 
Facebook Boycott Organizers Want a Civil Rights Expert in the Company's Executive Suite

Leaders of civil rights groups are meeting with Facebook executives after calling for an ad boycott of the platform for the month of July. Facebook, which has been under growing pressure to change and update some of its content and brand-safety policies, this week requested a new meeting with civil rights leaders. 

 
Apparel Brands Push More-Stylish Dressing at Home

Banana Republic, Ann Taylor and other business-casual retailers are trying to figure out how to convince home-bound Americans to do better than T-shirts, leggings and gym shorts. 

 
Uber Under Pressure to Beef Up Food Delivery

Looking to get stronger in food delivery, the ride-hailing giant is eyeing Postmates as the pandemic has crushed Uber's rides business and surging infections have dimmed early hopes for speedy economic reopenings. 

 
Intel Capital to Invest in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Intel Capital plans to invest $253.5 million in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest foreign firm to seek a piece of the Indian telecommunications giant. 

 
Coronavirus Surge Tests Safeguards for Meatpacking Workers

New infections grow in major meat-producing states as the industry has returned to regular production levels in recent weeks. 

 
Tailored Brands Skips Bond Payment, Starting 30-Day Clock

The operator of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores has skipped a payment to bondholders, but the struggling retailer elected to make scheduled interest payments to lenders due the same day.

