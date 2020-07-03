TikTok Tackles India App Ban, Vowing It's No Tool for Beijing

TikTok, a popular short-video app, sought to distance itself from Beijing after India banned it and dozens of other Chinese mobile apps in retaliation for a deadly border clash last month.

Arthritis Drug Fails in Study of Covid-19 Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi said their arthritis drug Kevzara failed to help Covid-19 patients recover in a U.S. clinical trial.

Land Securities to Resume Dividends

Land Securities plans to restart dividend payouts from November. after its rental collection and footfall improved in June as coronavirus-related restrictions eased.

FastJet Warns it May Cease Trading After August

FastJet warned it only has enough cash to last until the end of August and that if flight operations remain suspended beyond then, it will "cease to be a going concern."

Mercedes Buys Stake in Chinese Battery-Cell Company

Daimler said Mercedes-Benz has taken an equity stake in Chinese battery cell manufacturer Farasis Energy but didn't disclose any financial details.

Delivery Hero Orders Surge

Delivery Hero said its orders almost doubled in the second quarter, boosted by coronavirus-related restaurant closures.

EDF Raises Nuclear Output Forecast

EDF raised its annual nuclear output estimate in France for 2020 and confirmed its longer term forecasts.

Tech Tycoon Peter Thiel Shies From Trump Re-Election Campaign

The president's most prominent Silicon Valley supporter has told friends and associates that he plans to sit out this year's presidential campaign because he thinks re-election is increasingly a long shot, people familiar with the matter say.

Luckin Coffee's Chairman Survives Board Vote for His Removal

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc.'s co-founder Charles Lu will remain chairman-at least for now-after the board failed to get the necessary votes to oust him, the company said Thursday.

Hydroxychloroquine Given Early Helped Coronavirus Patients, Study Finds

An antimalarial drug helped reduce deaths in hospitalized patients infected with Covid-19, according to a large retrospective study.