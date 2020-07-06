Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/06/2020
Next Boeing 737 MAX Government Test Flight Scheduled for Coming Days

The next challenge for bringing Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jets back into service is slated to play out as early as this week, with another government test flight assessing the safety of software fixes. 

 
Companies Cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline After Years of Delays

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy are pulling the plug on the proposed $8 billion pipeline under the Appalachian Trail as companies continue to meet environmental opposition to new fossil fuel conduits in the U.S. 

 
Tech Giants to Face EU Legal Push

Google, Amazon and Facebook face proposed European rules aimed at curbing their alleged anticompetitive behavior, making them pay more taxes and compelling them to shoulder more responsibility for illegal content. 

 
SMIC Seeks to Raise About $6.57 Billion Via Star Board Listing

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. is planning to raise about $6.57 billion through a listing on Shanghai's Star Board, making it one of China's highest-profile offerings in recent years. 

 
Luckin Coffee Probe Says Chairman Knew or Should Have Known of Fabricated Transactions

An investigation into the accounting misdeeds at Luckin Coffee has concluded that the company's chairman knew-or should have known-about the fabricated transactions that inflated the Chinese coffee chain's sales last year, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
U.K. Government, Bharti Global Commit $1 Billion to Buy Satellite Company OneWeb

The U.K. government and Bharti Global committed to pay $1 billion to acquire satellite company OneWeb and fund the restart of its operations. 

 
Time for RV Investors to Hit the Road

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations now surging in many states, the recreational-vehicle industry may be running out of open road. 

 
Clothing Retailer Lucky Brand Files for Bankruptcy

Clothing retailer Lucky Brand Dungarees has filed for bankruptcy with initial plans to close at least 13 stores and with a possible deal to sell its private equity-backed business to the operator of Aéropostale and Nautica brands. 

 
Vale Is Financially Able to Resume Dividends But Is Watching Coronavirus: CFO

Brazilian mining giant Vale is financially ready to resume divided payments after the Brumadinho dam disaster, but would watch the spread of the coronavirus before making a decision, the chief financial officer said. 

 
Commerzbank's CEO and Chairman to Resign Amid Pressure From Activist Cerberus

The second-largest German lender is in the midst of a deep overhaul but solid financial performance remains elusive.

