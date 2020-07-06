Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Regeneron Advances Covid-19 Drug Into Later-Stage Testing

Regeneron is starting later-stage studies of its experimental Covid-19 drug, a quick move into testing that could establish whether the drug can be used for treatment and prevention. 

 
Second Wirecard Executive Arrested and Questioned by Prosecutors

The head of Dubai-based Cardsystems Middle East is to be detained because he is considered a flight risk. 

 
Facebook Suspends Review of User-Data Requests by Hong Kong Authorities

Facebook and its WhatsApp messaging service have suspended processing requests for user data from Hong Kong law-enforcement agencies following China's imposition of a national-security law on the city. 

 
Uber to Buy Postmates for $2.65 Billion in Stock

The deal combines Uber Eats and Postmates and is the latest in a flurry of consolidation moves in the food-delivery sector. 

 
Dakota Access Pipeline Must Shut Down, Judge Rules

A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by next month because it was improperly granted a key environmental permit, a major setback for operator Energy Transfer LP and the American shale drilling industry. 

 
Elliott Pushes Crown Castle To Bolster Fiber Business

The hedge fund run by Paul Singer said in a letter to the owner of wireless towers and fiber infrastructure that the latter business hasn't paid off for investors. 

 
Lloyds CEO Who Oversaw Postcrisis Overhaul to Step Down

Lloyds Chief Executive António Horta-Osório will step down next year after a decade at the British lender during which he oversaw a massive overhaul and returned the bank to private ownership after a $25 billion crisis-era bailout. 

 
Apollo Launches Platform to Make Big Loans

Apollo Global Management is launching a big new credit operation as the buyout giant dives deeper into the rapidly expanding pool of direct lending. 

 
Covid-19 Derails China's Push to Be Biggest Movie Market

This was supposed to be the year China's theatrical box office became No. 1 in the world. Instead it is setting a different record: the world's longest closure of movie theaters. 

 
At Etsy, Come for the Face Masks, Stay for the Growth Potential

The e-commerce site, which sells everything from gemstones to garden gnomes, has morphed into the ultimate pandemic play.

