TikTok to Pull Out of Hong Kong After China Imposed National-Security Law

TikTok, the buzzy short-video platform owned by Chinese technology giant Bytedance, said today it would pull out of Hong Kong within a week in light of "recent developments" in the city.

Palantir, One of Silicon Valley's Oldest Startups, Files to Go Public

Palantir Technologies said it has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, ending an extended wait that made the data analytics company one of Silicon Valley's oldest private startups.

Samsung Estimates a 22.7% Rise in Second-Quarter Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics Co. forecast a 22.7% rise in second-quarter operating profit, as some components manufacturers ride out the coronavirus pandemic by servicing a boom in internet use fueled by remote working.

SiriusXM to Buy Stitcher Podcasting Unit From Scripps

Sirius XM Holdings is near a deal to buy the Stitcher podcasting unit from E.W. Scripps for around $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.K. Regulator Orders Big Four to Separate Audit Practices by 2024

A U.K. regulator told the country's biggest professional services firms to draw up plans for separating their audit businesses by Oct. 23 and for the work to be completed by mid-2024.

Nokia, Hurt by Costly 5G Chip Mistake, Struggles to Catch Huawei

In the global race for 5G supremacy, Nokia bet big on the wrong computer chip. Now the Finnish giant is trying to make up market share lost to competitors, including China's Huawei.

Sequoia Capital Sails Through Fundraising to Close on $7.2 billion

Unfazed by the recession, venture firm Sequoia Capital has raised $7.2 billion for new funds to deploy in China, India and the U.S., according to people familiar with the situation.

Regeneron Advances Covid-19 Drug Into Later-Stage Testing

Regeneron is starting later-stage studies of its experimental Covid-19 drug, a quick move into testing that could establish whether the drug can be used for treatment and prevention.

Pier 1 Imports Gets $20 Million Offer for Branding, Online Business

The home goods retailer has found a potential buyer offering more than $20 million in cash for the bankrupt company's intellectual property and e-commerce business as its brick-and-mortar operations wind down.

Google, Facebook and Twitter Suspend Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Data

Google, Facebook and Twitter are among tech companies that have suspended processing requests for user data from Hong Kong law-enforcement agencies following China's imposition of a national-security law on the city.