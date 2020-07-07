Google, Facebook and Twitter Suspend Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Data

Google, Facebook and Twitter are among tech companies that have suspended processing requests for user data from Hong Kong law-enforcement agencies following China's imposition of a national-security law on the city.

TikTok to Exit Hong Kong After China's New National-Security Law

TikTok, the buzzy short-video platform owned by Chinese technology giant Bytedance, said today it would pull out of Hong Kong within a week in light of "recent developments" in the city.

Nokia, Hurt by Costly 5G Chip Mistake, Struggles to Catch Huawei

In the global race for 5G supremacy, Nokia bet big on the wrong computer chip. Now the Finnish giant is trying to make up market share lost to competitors, including China's Huawei.

Eni to Book EUR3.5B in Writedowns

Italy's Eni expects to book EUR3.5 billion in impairment charges after the energy giant lowered its outlook for oil and gas prices.

Samsung Estimates a 22.7% Rise in Second-Quarter Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics Co. forecast a 22.7% rise in second-quarter operating profit, as some components manufacturers ride out the coronavirus pandemic by servicing a boom in internet use fueled by remote working.

Palantir, One of Silicon Valley's Oldest Startups, Files to Go Public

Palantir Technologies said it has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, ending an extended wait that made the data analytics company one of Silicon Valley's oldest private startups.

SiriusXM to Buy Stitcher Podcasting Unit From Scripps

Sirius XM Holdings is near a deal to buy the Stitcher podcasting unit from E.W. Scripps for around $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sequoia Capital Sails Through Fundraising to Close on $7.2 billion

Unfazed by the recession, venture firm Sequoia Capital has raised $7.2 billion for new funds to deploy in China, India and the U.S., according to people familiar with the situation.

LinkedIn to Add Audio Feature to End Pronunciation Gaffes on Names

Garble no more: Platform looks to smooth first contacts by allowing users to record their own name and add the clip to their profile.

Warren Buffett's Bet Is a Midstream Buying Signal

Berkshire Hathaway's long-awaited pandemic-era purchase in a seemingly difficult business might seem like odd timing, but there is good logic behind it.