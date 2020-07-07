Deutsche Bank Fined $150 Million Over Epstein Links, Other Lapses

New York's financial-services regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to properly monitor its dealings with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Covid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound

A surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and new government restrictions are keeping travelers from flying, according to data United Airlines shared with employees as it told them to prepare for potential furloughs.

TikTok to Exit Hong Kong After China's New National-Security Law

The Chinese maker of TikTok, the popular short-video platform, said it would pull its app out of Hong Kong amid concerns about a new national-security law, its second market exit in as many weeks.

U.S. Solar-Energy Company Sunrun to Buy Rival Vivint

Sunrun, which overtook Tesla to become the U.S.'s top installer of residential-solar systems, agreed to buy Blackstone-backed Vivint in all-stock deal valued at about $3.2 billion including debt.

Airlines Aren't OPEC: Don't Count on Supply Discipline

Early trends suggest that airlines might be quite aggressive in bringing back their schedules, which would be a threat to profit margins.

Google, Facebook and Twitter Suspend Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Data

Google, Facebook and Twitter are among tech companies that have suspended processing requests for user data from Hong Kong law-enforcement agencies following China's imposition of a national-security law on the city.

Chinese Developer Fails to Repay Bondholders

Shenzhen-listed Tahoe Group said it was hit by a property downturn worsened by the coronavirus and didn't repay yuan bonds worth about $214 million.

Investment Firms and Real-Estate Developers Took Stimulus Loans Too

The former U.S. operations of a sanctioned Russian bank, a hedge fund partly owned by one of the biggest private-equity firms in the world and a real-estate developer behind two of Manhattan's most expensive condominium towers were among the firms that benefited from PPP.

Eni to Book EUR3.5B in Writedowns

Italy's Eni expects to book EUR3.5 billion in impairment charges after the energy giant lowered its outlook for oil and gas prices.

Palantir, One of Silicon Valley's Oldest Startups, Files to Go Public

Palantir Technologies said it has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public, ending an extended wait that made the data analytics company one of Silicon Valley's oldest private startups.