News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/07/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Lyft's Recovery Looks Overheated

Amid the pandemic, Lyft is a ride-hailing pure play trading like it has Uber's diversification. 

 
The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map

The global auto market is splitting three ways, complicating efforts by the industry's main players to recover from their deepest crisis in years. 

 
Judge Questions Bayer's Roundup Settlement Plan

A federal judge cast doubt on Bayer's proposal to neatly resolve all future lawsuits over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller, potentially snagging the German company's attempts to move past the massive liability. 

 
U.S. Commits $2 Billion for Covid-19 Vaccine, Drug Supplies

The federal government awarded $2 billion to two drugmakers to support development and manufacturing of an experimental drug and a potential vaccine against Covid-19. 

 
Big Tech's Stand on Hong Kong Law Reveals Wider Fears at Foreign Firms

The stand taken by several American tech giants against China's national-security law in Hong Kong reveals concerns many foreign companies in the city are discussing internally but dare not discuss publicly. 

 
Luckin Coffee Shareholder Vote Is Challenged After Chairman Determines Outcome

Luckin Coffee has yet to release the results of a controversial shareholder vote during which Chairman Charles Lu reclassified the supervoting shares of one representative. 

 
Cosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant

China's state-run container line Cosco Shipping Holdings Ltd. will work with Alibaba and Ant, the e-commerce giant's financial technology affiliate, on using blockchain technology to track goods across seaborne supply chains. 

 
Magic Leap Taps Microsoft Executive Peggy Johnson as New CEO

The maker of augmented-reality headsets named a business-development leader at Microsoft as its new chief executive, effective Aug. 1. 

 
Home-Solar Companies Merge as Coronavirus Dims Growth

The two largest U.S. rooftop solar companies are merging as the coronavirus pandemic casts a cloud over the market to install panels on homes. 

 
Deutsche Bank Fined $150 Million Over Epstein Links, Other Lapses

New York's financial-services regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to properly monitor its dealings with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

