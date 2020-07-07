Civil-Rights Groups Express Disappointment With Facebook Meeting

Civil rights advocates came out of a meeting Tuesday with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg saying they didn't make any progress toward breaking their impasse with the tech giant over how it polices the platform.

AMC Nears Financing Deal to Avert Near-Term Bankruptcy

The cinema chain is nearing a restructuring deal that would help stave off a near-term bankruptcy filing while turning down a competing financing offer from senior lenders including Apollo.

Another Former eBay Worker Is Accused of Cyberstalking

A retired police captain who oversaw security at eBay's European and Asian offices has been charged in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a couple whom eBay executives viewed as critical of the company.

Lyft's Recovery Looks Overheated

Amid the pandemic, Lyft is a ride-hailing pure play trading like it has Uber's diversification.

The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map

The global auto market is splitting three ways, complicating efforts by the industry's main players to recover from their deepest crisis in years.

Judge Questions Bayer's Roundup Settlement Plan

A federal judge cast doubt on Bayer's proposal to neatly resolve all future lawsuits over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller, potentially snagging the German company's attempts to move past the massive liability.

U.S. Commits $2 Billion for Covid-19 Vaccine, Drug Supplies

The federal government awarded $2 billion to two drugmakers to support development and manufacturing of an experimental drug and a potential vaccine against Covid-19.

Big Tech's Stand on Hong Kong Law Reveals Wider Fears at Foreign Firms

The stand taken by several American tech giants against China's national-security law in Hong Kong reveals concerns many foreign companies in the city are discussing internally but dare not discuss publicly.

Luckin Coffee Shareholder Vote Is Challenged After Chairman Determines Outcome

Luckin Coffee has yet to release the results of a controversial shareholder vote during which Chairman Charles Lu reclassified the supervoting shares of one representative.

Cosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant

China's state-run container line Cosco Shipping Holdings Ltd. will work with Alibaba and Ant, the e-commerce giant's financial technology affiliate, on using blockchain technology to track goods across seaborne supply chains.