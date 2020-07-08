Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:16am BST
Civil-Rights Groups Express Disappointment With Facebook Meeting

Advocates came out of a meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying they didn't make progress on their demands over how the social-media giant polices the platform. 

 
Another Former eBay Worker Is Accused of Cyberstalking

A retired police captain who oversaw security at eBay's European and Asian offices has been charged in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a couple whom eBay executives viewed as critical of the company. 

 
AMC Nears Financing Deal to Avert Near-Term Bankruptcy

The cinema chain is nearing a restructuring deal that would help stave off a near-term bankruptcy filing while turning down a competing financing offer from senior lenders including Apollo. 

 
Lyft's Recovery Looks Overheated

Amid the pandemic, Lyft is a ride-hailing pure play trading like it has Uber's diversification. 

 
Judge Questions Bayer's Roundup Settlement Plan

A federal judge cast doubt on Bayer's proposal to neatly resolve all future lawsuits over the safety of its Roundup weedkiller, potentially snagging the German company's attempts to move past the massive liability. 

 
Deutsche Bank Fined $150 Million Over Epstein Links, Other Lapses

New York's financial-services regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to properly monitor its dealings with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

 
Cosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant

China's state-run container line Cosco Shipping Holdings Ltd. will work with Alibaba and Ant, the e-commerce giant's financial technology affiliate, on using blockchain technology to track goods across seaborne supply chains. 

 
The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map

The global auto market is splitting three ways, complicating efforts by the industry's main players to recover from their deepest crisis in years. 

 
U.S. Commits $2 Billion for Covid-19 Vaccine, Drug Supplies

The federal government awarded $2 billion to two drugmakers to support development and manufacturing of an experimental drug and a potential vaccine against Covid-19. 

 
Big Tech's Stand on Hong Kong Law Reveals Wider Fears at Foreign Firms

The stand taken by several American tech giants against China's national-security law in Hong Kong reveals concerns many foreign companies in the city are discussing internally but dare not discuss publicly.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.45% 236.51 Delayed Quote.11.51%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.93% 2.7 End-of-day quote.-14.56%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.03% 8.805 Delayed Quote.27.30%
EBAY INC. 1.48% 57 Delayed Quote.57.85%
FACEBOOK 0.24% 240.86 Delayed Quote.17.35%
LYFT, INC. -6.86% 30.94 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aLampard says Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aAs draw of city life faded for non-college workers, Blacks and Latinos were squeezed hardest
RE
12:02aPence says U.S. to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok
RE
12:02aU.S. probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
RE
07/07Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT
RE
07/07China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on July 10
RE
07/07Data shows companies that raised funds in 2020 also approved for U.S. PPP loans
RE
07/07NO USE ANALYSING JUVE'S 'TOTAL BLACKOUT' AGAINST MILAN : Sarri
RE
07/07Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group