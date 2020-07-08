Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/08/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Deutsche Post Updates Outlook After Strong Earnings

Deutsche Post said it expects operating earnings of up to EUR3.8 billion for the year, after the logistics company reported a 16% rise in second-quarter profit. 

 
Traton Replaces its CEO

Traton has appointed a new Chief Executive, with incumbent Andreas Renschler to stand down on July 15. 

 
Civil-Rights Groups Express Disappointment With Facebook Meeting

Advocates came out of a meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying they didn't make progress on their demands over how the social-media giant polices the platform. 

 
Another Former eBay Worker Is Accused of Cyberstalking

A retired police captain who oversaw security at eBay's European and Asian offices has been charged in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a couple whom eBay executives viewed as critical of the company. 

 
U.S. Insurance Giant Allstate to Acquire National General

U.S. insurance giant Allstate Corp. will acquire National General Holdings Corp. for about $4 billion in cash, expanding its reach in the personal property liability business. 

 
AMC Nears Financing Deal to Avert Near-Term Bankruptcy

The cinema chain is nearing a restructuring deal that would help stave off a near-term bankruptcy filing while turning down a competing financing offer from senior lenders including Apollo. 

 
Home-Solar Companies Merge as Coronavirus Dims Growth

The two largest U.S. rooftop solar companies are merging as the coronavirus pandemic casts a cloud over the market to install panels on homes. 

 
Lyft's Recovery Looks Overheated

Amid the pandemic, Lyft is a ride-hailing pure play trading like it has Uber's diversification. 

 
Cosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant

China's state-run container line Cosco Shipping Holdings Ltd. will work with Alibaba and Ant, the e-commerce giant's financial technology affiliate, on using blockchain technology to track goods across seaborne supply chains. 

 
The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map

The global auto market is splitting three ways, complicating efforts by the industry's main players to recover from their deepest crisis in years.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.45% 236.51 Delayed Quote.11.51%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.93% 2.7 End-of-day quote.-14.56%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.24% 33.96 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
EBAY INC. 1.48% 57 Delayed Quote.57.85%
FACEBOOK 0.24% 240.86 Delayed Quote.17.35%
LYFT, INC. -6.86% 30.94 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. -2.34% 20.41 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION -3.13% 92.65 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
