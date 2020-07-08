Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Alcoa Counters Weak Demand With Cost Cuts

The aluminum company said job cuts and other cost reductions helped trim losses stemming from weak product prices as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the industrial economy. 

 
United Warns It May Cut Almost Half Its U.S. Workforce

United Airlines said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand. 

 
Bayer Agrees With Pulling Part of  Roundup Settlement

The chemicals company has agreed with a motion by plaintiffs' attorneys to remove a plan for how future claims related to its Roundup weedkiller are covered. 

 
Brooks Brothers, Hurt by Casual Friday and Virus, Files for Bankruptcy

Brooks Brothers, which dressed the American business class in pinstripes for more than 200 years, survived two world wars and the shift to casual dressing. But it was no match for the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Walgreens to Open Doctors' Offices at Its U.S. Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance, hit by slowing profits from prescription drugs, will attach doctors' offices to hundreds of drugstores as the pharmacy chain seeks to remodel itself as a health-care provider. 

 
Tech Startups Got Billions in Government Loans

Thousands of venture-backed startups took money from the government's Paycheck Protection Program meant to help small businesses weather the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Treasury Department data. 

 
KKR to Buy Global Atlantic Financial Group for $4.4 Billion

Private-equity giant KKR agreed to buy the retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group in a deal that will boost the company's assets under management. 

 
China's Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Test Beijing's New Digital Currency

Didi is working with the People's Bank of China to test the central bank's fledgling digital currency on its transportation platform, advancing Beijing's effort to digitize the yuan. 

 
Apple in a Pickle

Wall Street is so over the moon about Apple's next iPhone that few seem to care when it will actually arrive. 

 
Omnicom Plans $20 Million in Podcast Ads on Spotify

Omnicom Media Group is increasing its podcast investment now partly because audiences continue to grow and partly because technology is making the ads more targetable and measurable.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -1.96% 11.02 Delayed Quote.-46.68%
APPLE INC. 1.67% 378.28 Delayed Quote.26.92%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.69% 2.88 End-of-day quote.-13.51%
BAYER AG -0.72% 63.29 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
KKR & CO. INC. 7.89% 33.225 Delayed Quote.5.59%
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. -3.76% 53.6 Delayed Quote.-31.24%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.51% 32.08 Delayed Quote.-63.05%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.32% 7.00077 Delayed Quote.0.76%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.12% 7.0041 Delayed Quote.0.75%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.21% 42.3199 Delayed Quote.-26.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pCanada to post largest deficit since WWII on COVID-19 spending
RE
01:36pBritain's Amryt Pharma raises profile with Nasdaq listing
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13p'Death Cross' strikes U.S. dollar as COVID-19 cases grow
RE
01:07pJPMORGAN PUTS PLANS FOR OHIO OFFICE RETURN ON HOLD INDEFINITELY : Bloomberg News
RE
12:54pEight in race for top job at World Trade Organization
RE
12:49pBritain signals end to daily redemptions for property funds
RE
12:48pU.S. will act to deny China access to Americans' data, says Pompeo
RE
12:48pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General, in Video Message to Global Summit on Coronavirus, World of Work, Calls for Responses That Stimulate Economy, Employment while Safeguarding Workers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group