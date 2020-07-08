Alcoa Counters Weak Demand With Cost Cuts

The aluminum company said job cuts and other cost reductions helped trim losses stemming from weak product prices as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the industrial economy.

United Warns It May Cut Almost Half Its U.S. Workforce

United Airlines said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.

Bayer Agrees With Pulling Part of Roundup Settlement

The chemicals company has agreed with a motion by plaintiffs' attorneys to remove a plan for how future claims related to its Roundup weedkiller are covered.

Brooks Brothers, Hurt by Casual Friday and Virus, Files for Bankruptcy

Brooks Brothers, which dressed the American business class in pinstripes for more than 200 years, survived two world wars and the shift to casual dressing. But it was no match for the coronavirus pandemic.

Walgreens to Open Doctors' Offices at Its U.S. Stores

Walgreens Boots Alliance, hit by slowing profits from prescription drugs, will attach doctors' offices to hundreds of drugstores as the pharmacy chain seeks to remodel itself as a health-care provider.

Tech Startups Got Billions in Government Loans

Thousands of venture-backed startups took money from the government's Paycheck Protection Program meant to help small businesses weather the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Treasury Department data.

KKR to Buy Global Atlantic Financial Group for $4.4 Billion

Private-equity giant KKR agreed to buy the retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group in a deal that will boost the company's assets under management.

China's Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Test Beijing's New Digital Currency

Didi is working with the People's Bank of China to test the central bank's fledgling digital currency on its transportation platform, advancing Beijing's effort to digitize the yuan.

Apple in a Pickle

Wall Street is so over the moon about Apple's next iPhone that few seem to care when it will actually arrive.

Omnicom Plans $20 Million in Podcast Ads on Spotify

Omnicom Media Group is increasing its podcast investment now partly because audiences continue to grow and partly because technology is making the ads more targetable and measurable.