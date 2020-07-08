Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Judge Dismisses GM's Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

The suit had accused the rival auto maker of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs. 

 
Disney World Reopens With Capacity Limits, Strict Rules

Walt Disney is counting on die-hard fans to weigh the risks of traveling amid the pandemic and head to its flagship theme park in Orlando. It will begin opening Walt Disney World in phases starting Thursday, in the most crucial test yet of its ability to resume operations while keeping consumers safe. 

 
Wirecard Under Criminal Scrutiny as Part of Probe Into Alleged Bank-Fraud Conspiracy

The Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, according to people familiar with the investigation. 

 
United Warns It May Cut Almost Half Its U.S. Workforce

United Airlines said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand. 

 
Earnings Forecasts Are Too Dire, but Still Proceed With Caution

There is a tendency for analysts to set a low bar for earnings even in normal times. In the second quarter that tendency may have gone into hyperdrive. 

 
Alcoa Counters Weak Demand With Cost Cuts

The aluminum company said job cuts and other cost reductions helped trim losses stemming from weak product prices as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the industrial economy. 

 
Allstate to Buy Rival Insurer National General for $4 Billion

Allstate said the all-cash deal will help boost its business in the personal property-liability sector. 

 
Russian Company Refuses $2 Billion Government Bill for Arctic Fuel Spill

Norilsk Nickel questioned how the government's request was calculated, and said the disaster might have been caused by melting permafrost destabilizing its storage tanks. 

 
Bayer Agrees With Pulling Part of  Roundup Settlement

The chemicals company has agreed with a motion by plaintiffs' attorneys to remove a plan for how future claims related to its Roundup weedkiller are covered. 

 
Brooks Brothers, Hurt by Casual Friday and Virus, Files for Bankruptcy

Brooks Brothers, which dressed the American business class in pinstripes for more than 200 years, survived two world wars and the shift to casual dressing. But it was no match for the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION -0.71% 11.1499 Delayed Quote.-46.68%
BAYER AG -0.72% 63.29 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. 65.31% 33.77 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.46% 32.655 Delayed Quote.-63.05%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.73% 116.795 Delayed Quote.-21.43%
WIRECARD AG -11.75% 2.7785 Delayed Quote.-97.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pFed officials suggest U.S. recovery may be stalling
RE
03:33pDan Gilbert Will Keep Voting Control at Quicken Loans Parent After IPO
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pTwitter hiring engineers to build new subscription platform
RE
03:13pFacebook suspends disinformation network tied to employees of Brazil's Bolsonaro
RE
02:58pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $300,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Delaware State University's Capacity to Help Communities and Businesses Respond to and Recover from Economic Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
02:58pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $300,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost University of Kentucky's Capacity to Help Communities and Businesses Respond to and Recover from Economic Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
02:58pBANK OF CANADA : 2020-21 Debt Management Strategy
PU
02:50pSimpleNexus launches ConnectUs Chat to facilitate real-time loan file collaboration between loan teams, borrowers and real estate agents
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source
5MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group