Judge Dismisses GM's Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler

The suit had accused the rival auto maker of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs.

Disney World Reopens With Capacity Limits, Strict Rules

Walt Disney is counting on die-hard fans to weigh the risks of traveling amid the pandemic and head to its flagship theme park in Orlando. It will begin opening Walt Disney World in phases starting Thursday, in the most crucial test yet of its ability to resume operations while keeping consumers safe.

Wirecard Under Criminal Scrutiny as Part of Probe Into Alleged Bank-Fraud Conspiracy

The Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, according to people familiar with the investigation.

United Warns It May Cut Almost Half Its U.S. Workforce

United Airlines said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.

Earnings Forecasts Are Too Dire, but Still Proceed With Caution

There is a tendency for analysts to set a low bar for earnings even in normal times. In the second quarter that tendency may have gone into hyperdrive.

Alcoa Counters Weak Demand With Cost Cuts

The aluminum company said job cuts and other cost reductions helped trim losses stemming from weak product prices as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the industrial economy.

Allstate to Buy Rival Insurer National General for $4 Billion

Allstate said the all-cash deal will help boost its business in the personal property-liability sector.

Russian Company Refuses $2 Billion Government Bill for Arctic Fuel Spill

Norilsk Nickel questioned how the government's request was calculated, and said the disaster might have been caused by melting permafrost destabilizing its storage tanks.

Bayer Agrees With Pulling Part of Roundup Settlement

The chemicals company has agreed with a motion by plaintiffs' attorneys to remove a plan for how future claims related to its Roundup weedkiller are covered.

Brooks Brothers, Hurt by Casual Friday and Virus, Files for Bankruptcy

Brooks Brothers, which dressed the American business class in pinstripes for more than 200 years, survived two world wars and the shift to casual dressing. But it was no match for the coronavirus pandemic.