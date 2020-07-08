Facebook Takes Down a Network of Accounts Tied to Roger Stone

Facebook said it had removed a network of more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone, the longtime confidant of President Trump, because it violated company rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Amazon Settles Allegations of U.S. Sanctions Violations

The e-commerce giant's screening system allegedly failed to flag transactions with blacklisted customers.

IBM Acquiring Software-Bot Maker WDG Automation

WDG Automation's software, which features artificial-intelligence capabilities, enables businesses to automate workplace tasks. The company, based in São José do Rio Preto, Brazil, has more than 600 prebuilt robotic process automation functions.

Costco's Shares Rise as Sales Jump in June

Shares of Costco Wholesale rose in after-hours trading after the company posted an increase in sales in June as consumers stockpiled items during lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wirecard Under Criminal Scrutiny in Probe of Alleged Bank Fraud

The Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Rio Tinto to Close 'Uneconomic' New Zealand Smelter

Rio Tinto is closing its sole aluminum smelter in New Zealand by August next year, causing the loss of about 2,600 jobs, after a review found it wasn't financially viable.

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 200 Stores

The retailer posted a 49% drop in quarterly sales after the coronavirus temporarily closed most of its stores.

Kitchen-Supply Chain Sur La Table Files for Bankruptcy

The retailer, which sells high-end cookware and offers gourmet-cooking classes at its stores, filed for bankruptcy protection with a buyout offer from investment firm Fortress.

Twitter Signals Interest in Developing Subscription Service

The social-media company has a team working on a subscription service that could give it a new revenue source as it faces pressure to boost earnings..

GM's Suit Against Rival Fiat Chrysler Quashed by Federal Judge

In a lawsuit, GM had accused its rival auto maker of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs.