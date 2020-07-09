Walgreens to Cut 4,000 Jobs in U.K. Boots Stores, Suspend Buybacks

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it plans to cut about 4,000 jobs in the U.K. and suspend stock buybacks as demand fell off in its international business during the drugstore chain's latest quarter.

Meatpackers Slammed by Covid Get Serious About Automation

The pandemic is speeding the shift from human meat cutters to robotic butchers, but machines can't yet match people's ability. While meat processing overall has grown safer in recent years, it remains one of the more hazardous jobs in the U.S. economy.

MSNBC Taps Joy Reid for New Evening Program

Longtime political analyst Joy Reid will anchor an evening news and opinion show on MSNBC, taking over the slot that once featured Chris Matthews.

TikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots

ByteDance is considering changing the corporate structure of its popular short-video app TikTok, as it comes under increasing scrutiny in its biggest markets over its Chinese ties.

WhatsApp's Business-User Base Grew Tenfold From 2019

The messaging platform WhatsApp said it has more than 50 million users of its business app world-wide each month, a milestone showing progress in Facebook's efforts to generate revenue from the service.

Covid-19 Crisis Puts Further Pressure on Big Jets

The aviation-industry crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating a yearslong move by airlines away from big jets.

American, United Cancel Hong Kong Flights Over Mandatory Crew Testing

The two airlines have temporarily canceled flights to and from Hong Kong after the city said all crew members arriving there would have to undergo Covid-19 tests.

SoftBank-Backed Chinese Real-Estate Broker Aims to Raise $3 Billion in U.S. IPO

Beike Zhaofang, a Chinese online property brokerage backed by SoftBank Group, is planning to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering in the coming months, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the largest listing of a Chinese company in the U.S. in more than two years.

Facebook Takes Down a Network of Accounts Tied to Roger Stone

Facebook said it had removed a network of more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone, the longtime confidant of President Trump, because it violated company rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Investors, Don't Subscribe to Every Twitter Rumor

The company is exploring revenue-generating initiatives that would expand and complement its current advertising business rather than replace it.