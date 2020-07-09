Harley-Davidson to Cut 13% of Global Workforce

The motorcycle maker's restructuring plan, including about 700 job cuts, will result in costs of about $42 million in the second quarter.

PC Sales Surge, Boosted by Homebound Workers

Personal-computer sales rebounded in the June quarter, driven by higher demand from workers and students forced to study and work remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks to Require Customers to Wear Masks

Starbucks will require customers in the U.S. to wear masks at company-operated stores starting next week, a decision that comes as new coronavirus cases rise sharply in parts of the country.

Latam Airlines Gets $1.3 Billion in Bankruptcy Financing from Oaktree

Latin America's biggest airline has lined up an additional $1.3 billion in private financing to carry it through bankruptcy as carriers in the region continue to receive little in the way of government support.

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Government Seizure of Fannie, Freddie Profits

The U.S. high court will wade into a yearslong dispute involving the federal takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the financial crisis of 2008, agreeing to review a case examining the government's move to seize the mortgage-finance companies' profits..

Elon Musk Gloats as Rally Drives Tesla Shares to New Heights

The auto maker's strong performance during the pandemic has sent its stock soaring, dealing a blow to investors betting against the Silicon Valley auto maker. And Tesla's chief is having a blast rubbing their noses in it.

Walgreens to Cut 4,000 Jobs in U.K. Boots Stores, Suspend Buybacks

The pharmacy chain said the coronavirus pandemic sliced out around $700 million to $750 million in sales for its latest quarter, with most of the impact tied to its retail-pharmacy business overseas.

Facebook Q&A: Where Civil Groups and the Social Media Giant Agree and Disagree

Civil-rights advocates are pressuring the social-media giant's advertisers to halt spending on its platforms, saying it has done too little to police hateful content. Here is a look at how Facebook has-and hasn't-responded.

Tyson Turns to Robot Butchers, Spurred by Coronavirus Outbreaks

The pandemic is speeding meatpackers' shift from human meat cutters to automated ones, but machines can't yet match people's ability. While meat processing overall has grown safer in recent years, it remains one of the more hazardous jobs in the U.S. economy.

TikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots

ByteDance is considering changing the corporate structure of its popular short-video app TikTok, as it comes under increasing scrutiny in its biggest markets over its Chinese ties.