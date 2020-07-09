Harley-Davidson to Cut 13% of Global Workforce

The motorcycle maker's restructuring plan, including about 700 job cuts, will result in costs of about $42 million in the second quarter.

PC Sales Surge, Boosted by Homebound Workers

Personal-computer sales rebounded in the June quarter, driven by higher demand from workers and students forced to study and work remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Suitors Compete to Scoop Brooks Brothers Out of Bankruptcy

A battle is brewing for control of Brooks Brothers, with at least two apparel ventures looking to take over the bankrupt clothing retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany Probes Possible Money Laundering by Wirecard Executives

German prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering by executives at Wirecard, adding to probes related to potential fraud and fake accounting at the insolvent payments firm.

Starbucks to Require Customers to Wear Masks

Starbucks will require customers in the U.S. to wear masks at company-operated stores starting next week, a decision that comes as new coronavirus cases rise sharply in parts of the country.

Latam Airlines Gets $1.3 Billion in Bankruptcy Financing from Oaktree

Latin America's biggest airline has lined up an additional $1.3 billion in private financing to carry it through bankruptcy as carriers in the region continue to receive little in the way of government support.

Prudential Reprices Some Insurance Products as Lower Rates Weigh on Profits

Prudential Financial planned for a pandemic as severe as the Spanish flu, modeling for a potential crisis that would be more severe than the initial coronavirus outbreak suggested. This prepared the company for some of the financial shocks, such as the difficulty in preserving capital, but not the ultralow interest rates.

Tyson Turns to Robot Butchers, Spurred by Coronavirus Outbreaks

The pandemic is speeding meatpackers' shift from human meat cutters to automated ones, but machines can't yet match people's ability. While meat processing overall has grown safer in recent years, it remains one of the more hazardous jobs in the U.S. economy.

TikTok Considers Changes to Distance App From Chinese Roots

ByteDance is considering changing the corporate structure of its popular short-video app TikTok, as it comes under increasing scrutiny in its biggest markets over its Chinese ties.

Elon Musk Gloats as Rally Drives Tesla Shares to New Heights

The auto maker's strong performance during the pandemic has sent its stock soaring, dealing a blow to investors betting against the Silicon Valley auto maker. And Tesla's chief is having a blast rubbing their noses in it.