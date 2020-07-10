Carnival to Shed 13 Ships

Cruise operator Carnival expects to reduce its fleet by 13 ships, or nearly 9% of its capacity, as the company continues to burn cash amid sailing suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines Has Threatened to Cancel Some Boeing 737 MAX Orders

American Airlines has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jets, people familiar with the matter said, a sign of deepening financial stress in the aviation industry.

SoFi Moves to Start Its Own Bank

The financial-tech startup filed an application with regulators this week to create SoFi Bank, a Utah-based bank of which it would be the sole owner. The effort comes nearly three years after SoFi abandoned a similar attempt.

Rivian Raises $2.5 Billion as Investors Chase Electric-Car Buzz

Rivian Automotive, the electric pickup-truck startup backed by Ford Motor, Amazon and other investors, has secured another $2.5 billion in private funding, providing it with cash to release new vehicles next year.

Spotify, Tinder, Other Apps Suffer Outages Due to Facebook Glitch

A number of popular apps such as Spotify and Tinder experienced outages because of a bug in Facebook's software for iPhone users.

European Companies Took $100 Bln Revenue Hit During Coronavirus Pandemic

Energy, automotive and fashion companies reported significant revenue declines for early 2020

Soap Makers Are Cleaning Up, but Can't Get Enough Hand Pumps

A surge in demand for soap and hand sanitizer during the pandemic has led to a global shortage of plastic hand pumps, propelling companies to redesign packaging and urge customers to reuse them.

ESG Insights - Airlines Stall as Coronavirus Cases Soar

The Wall Street Journal's ESG analysts saw negative implications for airlines and Energy Transfer, while the outlook for big tech companies, Sunrun, Vivint Solar and Philips was more positive.

Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett

Occidental Petroleum's surprise gift to shareholders such as Carl Icahn dents the value of the company's lifeline from Berkshire Hathaway last year.

German Biotech Sees Covid-19 Vaccine Ready for Approval by December

BioNTech, which has partnered with Pfizer to develop a coronavirus vaccine, is confident it will be ready to seek regulatory approval by the end of the year, its chief executive said. Several hundred million doses could be produced even before approval, and over 1 billion by the end of 2021.