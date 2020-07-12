Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Analog Devices in Talks to Buy Rival Maxim for About $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices is in negotiations to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for roughly $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
MultiPlan to Go Public in Merger With Churchill Capital Entity

Health-care-services provider MultiPlan Inc. is merging with Churchill Capital Corp. III, a special purpose acquisition company, in an deal worth $11 billion, including debt. 

 
Ubisoft Probes Harassment Allegations as Executives Step Down

The maker of the "Assassin's Creed" videogame franchise has hired external firms to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse against a number of prominent male employees that have surfaced on social media. 

 
Hedge Fund Chatham Wins Bankruptcy Auction for McClatchy's Newspapers

The pending sale would end 163 years of family ownership for the newspaper chain and increase financial investors' control of the American publishing industry. 

 
Qualcomm Unit to Invest $97.1 Million in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Qualcomm Ventures plans to invest $97.1 million in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest addition to the list of companies seeking to invest in the Indian telecommunications giant. 

 
Target, MTV Blocked Ads From News Mentioning 'George Floyd' and 'Protests'

Terms related to protests were on "blocklists" companies use to avoid ad placements in sensitive content. 

 
ESPN Suspends Adrian Wojnarowski After Profane Email to U.S. Senator

Walt Disney's ESPN has suspended Adrian Wojnarowski, its top scoopmonger on the inner workings of the National Basketball Association, after it was revealed he used profane language in an email to a U.S. senator. 

 
Frac-Sand Supplier Hi-Crush Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hi-Crush Inc., a supplier of sand used in fracking, is the latest company in the oil and gas sector to be pushed into bankruptcy by low crude prices and the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic that has roiled the energy industry. 

 
Cinema Chain AMC Inks Financing Deal to Help It Survive Pandemic

AMC Entertainment has reached a deal with investors who will pump $300 million of new money into the company, as the nation's largest theater chain looks to fill seats with moviegoers still wary of coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. National Security Panel Reviewing Chinese Investors' Purchase of Pharma Firm

The inquiry focuses on the 2017 acquisition of South Carolina-based Ritedose after national-security officials learned it was in talks with the Pentagon over a project involving injection devices for a coronavirus vaccine.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 0.66% 4.6 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
ANALOG DEVICES 0.20% 124.5 Delayed Quote.4.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 42.584438 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. -0.59% 64.09 Delayed Quote.4.19%
QUALCOMM, INC. -0.79% 92.51 Delayed Quote.4.85%
WTI 0.25% 40.215 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. turns screws on maritime industry to cut off Venezuela's oil
RE
01:13aYuan hovers at key 7/dollar mark ahead of Q2 economic data
RE
01:05aHong Kong Book Fair postponed amid spike in coronavirus cases
RE
12:56aNOPSEMA NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND E : The Regulator – COVID-19 Special Edition
PU
12:51aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's ICT export growth turns positive in June
PU
12:43aChina's export slump to ease in June as economies reopen, imports fall less - Reuters poll
RE
12:37aChina's start-up index hits 4-1/2-year high on earnings improvement hopes
RE
12:32aFuneral of mayor of S.Korean capital held amid allegations of sexual abuse
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : – Guidelines for Warrant Exercise
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ rises
3OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Update on Philippines Legal Proceedings
4ORKLA ASA : ORKLA ASA: Jotun quarterly update
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : Roche provides update on Phase III study of Tecentriq in women with advanced stage ovarian ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group