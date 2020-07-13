Ubisoft Probes Harassment Allegations as Executives Step Down

The maker of the "Assassin's Creed" videogame franchise has hired external firms to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse against a number of prominent male employees that have surfaced on social media.

Analog Devices in Talks to Buy Rival Maxim for About $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices is in negotiations to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for roughly $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

MultiPlan to Go Public in Merger With Churchill Capital Entity

Health-care-services provider MultiPlan Inc. is merging with Churchill Capital Corp. III, a special purpose acquisition company, in an deal worth $11 billion, including debt.

Biocon to Market Itolizumab for Covid-19 Patients

Biocon has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to market Itolizumab, a medicine that can be used to treat Covid-19 patients, in the country.

Hedge Fund Chatham Wins Bankruptcy Auction for McClatchy's Newspapers

The pending sale would end 163 years of family ownership for the newspaper chain and increase financial investors' control of the American publishing industry.

Qualcomm Unit to Invest $97.1 Million in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Qualcomm Ventures plans to invest $97.1 million in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest addition to the list of companies seeking to invest in the Indian telecommunications giant.

Target, MTV Blocked Ads From News Mentioning 'George Floyd' and 'Protests'

Terms related to protests were on "blocklists" companies use to avoid ad placements in sensitive content.

ESPN Suspends Adrian Wojnarowski After Profane Email to U.S. Senator

Walt Disney's ESPN has suspended Adrian Wojnarowski, its top scoopmonger on the inner workings of the National Basketball Association, after it was revealed he used profane language in an email to a U.S. senator.

Frac-Sand Supplier Hi-Crush Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hi-Crush Inc., a supplier of sand used in fracking, is the latest company in the oil and gas sector to be pushed into bankruptcy by low crude prices and the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic that has roiled the energy industry.

Cinema Chain AMC Inks Financing Deal to Help It Survive Pandemic

AMC Entertainment has reached a deal with investors who will pump $300 million of new money into the company, as the nation's largest theater chain looks to fill seats with moviegoers still wary of coronavirus pandemic.