Ubisoft Probes Harassment Allegations as Executives Step Down

The maker of the "Assassin's Creed" videogame franchise has hired external firms to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse against a number of prominent male employees that have surfaced on social media.

DNB Profits Rise, Warns on Targets

DNB reported a slight rise in second-quarter underlying profit but said that while its financial ambitions are unchanged it doesn't expect to meet them this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Akzo Nobel Sees Improving Conditions

Akzo Nobel said market headwinds continued to ease during the second quarter, although revenue for June was still nearly 5% lower than the same month in 2019.

Analog Devices in Talks to Buy Rival Maxim for About $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices is in negotiations to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for roughly $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

MultiPlan to Go Public in Merger With Churchill Capital Entity

Health-care-services provider MultiPlan Inc. is merging with Churchill Capital Corp. III, a special purpose acquisition company, in an deal worth $11 billion, including debt.

Biocon to Market Itolizumab for Covid-19 Patients

Biocon has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to market Itolizumab, a medicine that can be used to treat Covid-19 patients, in the country.

Hedge Fund Chatham Wins Bankruptcy Auction for McClatchy's Newspapers

The pending sale would end 163 years of family ownership for the newspaper chain and increase financial investors' control of the American publishing industry.

Qualcomm Unit to Invest $97.1 Million in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Qualcomm Ventures plans to invest $97.1 million in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest addition to the list of companies seeking to invest in the Indian telecommunications giant.

Target, MTV Blocked Ads From News Mentioning 'George Floyd' and 'Protests'

Terms related to protests were on "blocklists" companies use to avoid ad placements in sensitive content. News publishers say such moves effectively punish media companies for covering important issues.

ESPN Suspends Adrian Wojnarowski After Profane Email to U.S. Senator

Walt Disney's ESPN has suspended Adrian Wojnarowski, its top scoopmonger on the inner workings of the National Basketball Association, after it was revealed he used profane language in an email to a U.S. senator.