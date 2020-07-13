Analog Devices in Talks to Buy Rival Maxim for About $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices is in negotiations to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for roughly $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Google to Invest $10 Billion in India

The company has launched the Google for India Digitization Fund to invest the money over the next five to seven years through equity investments and partnerships, as well as in infrastructure.

Mediaocean Buys Marketing Tech Firm as TV and Streaming Converge

Mediaocean, a firm best known for its TV advertising software, has agreed to acquire 4C Insights, a marketing technology company specializing in audience data, analytics and ad planning across streaming video and social media.

Akzo Nobel Sees Improving Conditions

Akzo Nobel said market headwinds continued to ease during the second quarter, although revenue for June was still nearly 5% lower than the same month in 2019.

MultiPlan to Go Public in Merger With Churchill Capital Entity

Health-care-services provider MultiPlan Inc. is merging with Churchill Capital Corp. III, a special purpose acquisition company, in an deal worth $11 billion, including debt.

Ubisoft Probes Harassment Allegations as Executives Step Down

The maker of the "Assassin's Creed" videogame franchise has hired external firms to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse against a number of prominent male employees that have surfaced on social media.

Hedge Fund Chatham Wins Bankruptcy Auction for McClatchy's Newspapers

The pending sale would end 163 years of family ownership for the newspaper chain and increase financial investors' control of the American publishing industry.

DNB Profits Rise, Warns on Targets

DNB reported a slight rise in second-quarter underlying profit but said that while its financial ambitions are unchanged it doesn't expect to meet them this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biocon to Market Itolizumab for Covid-19 Patients

Biocon has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to market Itolizumab, a medicine that can be used to treat Covid-19 patients, in the country.

Qualcomm Unit to Invest $97.1 Million in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Qualcomm Ventures plans to invest $97.1 million in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest addition to the list of companies seeking to invest in the Indian telecommunications giant.