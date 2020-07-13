Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/13/2020
PepsiCo Sales Fall

PepsiCo posted lower revenue for the latest quarter as it made less in its main beverage segment, though its snacks sales rose as Covid-19 shelter-in-place measures and closures eased during the period. 

 
Analog Devices to Buy Rival Maxim for Over $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices said it plans to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for more than $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year. 

 
London Banks Urged to Pay Reparations for Historical Slavery Links

The Black Lives Matter movement is reinvigorating a yearslong campaign to push some of London's oldest financial institutions to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves. 

 
Netflix Can't Afford a Weak Sequel

The streaming giant's share price has surged as Wall Street keeps betting on booming subscriber growth. 

 
Google to Invest $10 Billion in India

The company has launched the Google for India Digitization Fund to invest the money over the next five to seven years through equity investments and partnerships, as well as in infrastructure. 

 
Why Covid-19 Won't Stop the New Shadow Banks

Funds that extend loans directly to companies face some trouble, but the big players will likely use the crisis as an opportunity to expand. 

 
Mediaocean Buys Marketing Tech Firm as TV and Streaming Converge

Mediaocean, a firm best known for its TV advertising software, has agreed to acquire 4C Insights, a marketing technology company specializing in audience data, analytics and ad planning across streaming video and social media. 

 
Akzo Nobel Sees Improving Conditions

Akzo Nobel said market headwinds continued to ease during the second quarter, although revenue for June was still nearly 5% lower than the same month in 2019. 

 
MultiPlan to Go Public in Merger With Churchill Capital Entity

Health-care-services provider MultiPlan is merging with Churchill Capital Corp. III, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal valued at $11 billion, including debt. 

 
Ubisoft Probes Harassment Allegations as Executives Step Down

The maker of the "Assassin's Creed" videogame franchise has hired external firms to investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse against a number of prominent male employees that have surfaced on social media.

