News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/13/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Tesla Is Now Bigger Than JPMorgan and Procter & Gamble. Next Up: Walmart

The recent surge of Tesla's shares puts its market value above that of JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth Group. 

 
Sirius to Buy Scripps Podcast Unit for at Least $265 Million

The satellite-radio giant said the addition of Stitcher would enable it to reach more than 150 million listeners. 

 
Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus

Walt Disney Co. said it would temporarily close the Hong Kong Disneyland park as the government there moves to clamp down on coronavirus cases. 

 
At PepsiCo, Quarantine Snacks Offset Drop in Soda Sales

PepsiCo posted flat revenue for the latest quarter as increased demand for its snacks and packaged foods during the pandemic largely offset a decline in beverage sales. 

 
Analog Devices to Buy Rival Maxim for Over $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices said it plans to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for more than $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year. 

 
Google to Invest $10 Billion in India

Alphabet's Google is tightening its ties to India, one of the last great untapped digital markets, with a $10 billion fund to profit from the country's digital evolution and prove it shouldn't be shut out by protectionist policies. 

 
London Banks Urged to Pay Reparations for Historical Slavery Links

The Black Lives Matter movement is reinvigorating a yearslong campaign to push some of London's oldest financial institutions to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves. 

 
Russia's Norilsk Nickel Involved in New Arctic Fuel Spill

Authorities in Russia's Arctic region declared a local state of emergency following the leak of aviation fuel into nearby reservoirs just weeks after a catastrophic diesel spill in the same region. 

 
Netflix Can't Afford a Weak Sequel

The streaming giant's share price has surged as Wall Street keeps betting on booming subscriber growth. 

 
Why Covid-19 Won't Stop the New Shadow Banks

Funds that extend loans directly to companies face some trouble, but the big players will likely use the crisis as an opportunity to expand.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.75% 1511.775 Delayed Quote.14.90%
ANALOG DEVICES -5.97% 117.08 Delayed Quote.4.76%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.54% 97.59 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 8.18% 69.29 Delayed Quote.4.19%
NETFLIX, INC. -4.53% 524.35 Delayed Quote.69.59%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.19% 134.86 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
TESLA, INC. -3.04% 1492.745 Delayed Quote.269.24%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 3.03% 299.885 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
WALMART INC. -1.03% 129.505 Delayed Quote.9.96%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.78% 116.185 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
