News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/13/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
SoftBank Explores Options for Chip Designer Arm Holdings

The Japanese conglomerate, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is considering a full or partial sale of the British chip designer, or an initial public offering. 

 
Ford to Reveal New Bronco After 24 Years Off the Market

Ford dealers have been asking the company for years to make a rugged off-road vehicle to compete with Jeep's Wrangler. Finally, they're getting one. 

 
Tesla Is Now Bigger Than JPMorgan and Procter & Gamble. Next Up: Walmart

The recent surge of Tesla's shares puts its market value above that of JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth Group. 

 
Sirius to Buy Scripps Podcast Unit for at Least $265 Million

The satellite-radio giant said the addition of Stitcher would enable it to reach more than 150 million listeners. 

 
Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus

The entertainment company said it would again close the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park, less than a month after it reopened, amid an increase of new coronavirus cases in the city. 

 
At PepsiCo, Quarantine Snacks Offset Drop in Soda Sales

PepsiCo posted flat revenue for the latest quarter as increased demand for its snacks and packaged foods during the pandemic largely offset a decline in beverage sales. 

 
Analog Devices to Buy Rival Maxim for Over $20 Billion

Semiconductor maker Analog Devices said it plans to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products for more than $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year. 

 
Google to Invest $10 Billion in India

Alphabet's Google is tightening its ties to India, one of the last great untapped digital markets, with a $10 billion fund to profit from the country's digital evolution and prove it shouldn't be shut out by protectionist policies. 

 
London Banks Urged to Pay Reparations for Links to Slavery

The Black Lives Matter movement is reinvigorating a yearslong campaign to push some of London's oldest financial institutions to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves. 

 
Russia's Norilsk Nickel Involved in New Arctic Fuel Spill

Authorities in Russia's Arctic region declared a local state of emergency following the leak of aviation fuel into nearby reservoirs just weeks after a catastrophic diesel spill in the same region.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.74% 1512.23 Delayed Quote.14.90%
ANALOG DEVICES -5.82% 117.25 Delayed Quote.4.76%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.43% 97.65 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 8.11% 69.29 Delayed Quote.4.19%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.33% 134.91 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
TESLA, INC. -3.08% 1497.06 Delayed Quote.269.24%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 2.91% 299.71 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
WALMART INC. -0.89% 129.52 Delayed Quote.9.96%
