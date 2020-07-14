Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/14/2020 | 01:16am EDT
SoftBank Explores Sale or IPO for Chip Designer Arm Holdings

The Japanese conglomerate, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is considering a full or partial sale of the British chip designer, or an initial public offering. 

 
Ford Reveals New Bronco After 24 Years Off the Market

Ford dealers have been asking the company for years to make a rugged off-road vehicle to compete with Jeep's Wrangler. Finally, they're getting one. 

 
Tesla Is Now Bigger Than Bank of America and American Express Combined

Tesla's shares are in the midst of a head-spinning rally that has made the electric-car maker more valuable than many of the titans of American industry. 

 
Bridgewater Loses Claims It Brought Against Ex-Employees

The firm lost an arbitration dispute with two former investment staffers who started their own hedge fund, a rare setback for Bridgewater that could hamper its ability to limit ex-employees' options after they leave. 

 
Billboard Charts to Stop Tallying Music Sold With T-Shirts, Tickets

The magazine said its music charts will no longer count albums or singles sold in bundles with concert tickets, T-shirts or other memorabilia, a move designed to make the rankings better reflect fans' listening habits. 

 
Oat-Milk Company Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group Including Oprah

Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly has sold a $200 million stake to a group led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group that includes Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, former Starbucks Chief Howard Schultz and the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. 

 
Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus

The entertainment company said it would again close the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park, less than a month after it reopened, amid an increase of new coronavirus cases in the city. 

 
Russia's Norilsk Nickel Involved in New Arctic Fuel Spill

Authorities in Russia's Arctic region declared a local state of emergency following the leak of aviation fuel into nearby reservoirs just weeks after a catastrophic diesel spill in the same region. 

 
Jefferies Names Barclays Executive as New Finance Chief

The former CFO of Jefferies, Peg Broadbent, died from complications related to Covid-19-the disease caused by the novel coronavirus-in late March. 

 
At PepsiCo, Quarantine Snacks Offset Drop in Soda Sales

PepsiCo posted flat revenue for the latest quarter as increased demand for its snacks and packaged foods during the pandemic largely offset a decline in beverage sales.

