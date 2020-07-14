Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Oat-Milk Company Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group Including Oprah

Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly has sold a $200 million stake to a group led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group that includes Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, former Starbucks Chief Howard Schultz and the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. 

 
SoftBank Explores Sale or IPO for Chip Designer Arm Holdings

The Japanese conglomerate, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is considering a full or partial sale of the British chip designer, or an initial public offering. 

 
Tesla Is Now Bigger Than Bank of America and American Express Combined

Tesla's shares are in the midst of a head-spinning rally that has made the electric-car maker more valuable than many of the titans of American industry. 

 
Bridgewater Loses Claims It Brought Against Ex-Employees

The firm lost an arbitration dispute with two former investment staffers who started their own hedge fund, a rare setback for Bridgewater that could hamper its ability to limit ex-employees' options after they leave. 

 
Ford Reveals New Bronco After 24 Years Off the Market

Ford dealers have been asking the company for years to make a rugged off-road vehicle to compete with Jeep's Wrangler. Finally, they're getting one. 

 
Billboard Charts to Stop Tallying Music Sold With T-Shirts, Tickets

The magazine said its music charts will no longer count albums or singles sold in bundles with concert tickets, T-shirts or other memorabilia, a move designed to make the rankings better reflect fans' listening habits. 

 
Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus

The entertainment company said it would again close the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park, less than a month after it reopened, amid an increase of new coronavirus cases in the city. 

 
Jefferies Names Barclays Executive as New Finance Chief

The former CFO of Jefferies, Peg Broadbent, died from complications related to Covid-19-the disease caused by the novel coronavirus-in late March. 

 
At PepsiCo, Quarantine Snacks Offset Drop in Soda Sales

PepsiCo posted flat revenue for the latest quarter as increased demand for its snacks and packaged foods during the pandemic largely offset a decline in beverage sales. 

 
Two Former Unaoil Managers Convicted on U.K. Bribery Charges

Ziad Akle, a former Iraq territory manager for the Monaco-based oil-services firm, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to give corrupt payments, according to the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office. Stephen Whiteley, who also had worked as a Unaoil territory manager for Iraq, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to give corrupt payments

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 0.35% 93.56 Delayed Quote.-24.85%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.71% 24.19 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.05% 118.3 Delayed Quote.-33.44%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 24.31 End-of-day quote.25.98%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 14.03 End-of-day quote.-16.38%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 32.75 End-of-day quote.-0.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.50% 42.4 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 102 End-of-day quote.-16.36%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.33% 134.91 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.21% 72.65 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
TESLA, INC. -3.08% 1497.06 Delayed Quote.257.87%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.39% 53.52 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
WTI 0.57% 39.745 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aFACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world
RE
05:59aUK economy could shrink 14% this year, budget forecasters say
RE
05:55aSpanish banks' ECB borrowing hits highest level since late 2013
RE
05:54aHong Kong to impose most severe social distancing restrictions
RE
05:41aAZARBAYJAN RESPUBLIKASININ MARKAZI BANKI : On FX auction
PU
05:36aAGR : Scores “Excellent” in Achilles FPAL Compliance Audit
PU
05:33a
RE
05:33aBotswana expects smaller economic contraction in 2020 than previous forecast
RE
05:32aGerman Economic Expectations Fell in July -ZEW Survey
DJ
04:05aGoogle in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance's digital arm, Bloomberg reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group