News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT
GM Faces Battle in China to Regain Lost Ground

Few auto makers are as reliant on China as GM, which typically records nearly half of its global unit sales in the country. To reverse its sales slide in the country, GM has launched fresh models and revamped its brands. 

 
Oat-Milk Company Draws Investment From Blackstone-Led Group Including Oprah

Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly has sold a $200 million stake to a group led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group that includes Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, former Starbucks chief Howard Schultz and the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z. 

 
Virus Turns U.S. Tariffs Into a Sideshow for Luxury Brands

The subdued reactionto Washington's latest tariff threats reflects the dimming prospects of the U.S. luxury market relative to China's. 

 
Tesla Is Now Bigger Than Bank of America and American Express Combined

Tesla's shares are in the midst of a head-spinning rally that has made the electric-car maker more valuable than many of the titans of American industry. 

 
SoftBank Explores Sale or IPO for Chip Designer Arm Holdings

The Japanese conglomerate, which bought Arm for $32 billion in 2016, is considering a full or partial sale of the British chip designer, or an initial public offering. 

 
Bridgewater Loses Claims It Brought Against Ex-Employees

The firm lost an arbitration dispute with two former investment staffers who started their own hedge fund, a rare setback for Bridgewater that could hamper its ability to limit ex-employees' options after they leave. 

 
Ford Reveals New Bronco After 24 Years Off the Market

Ford dealers have been asking the company for years to make a rugged off-road vehicle to compete with Jeep's Wrangler. Finally, they're getting one. 

 
Billboard Charts to Stop Tallying Music Sold With T-Shirts, Tickets

The magazine said its music charts will no longer count albums or singles sold in bundles with concert tickets, T-shirts or other memorabilia, a move designed to make the rankings better reflect fans' listening habits. 

 
Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus

The entertainment company said it would again close the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park, less than a month after it reopened, amid an increase of new coronavirus cases in the city. 

 
Jefferies Names Barclays Executive as New Finance Chief

The former CFO of Jefferies, Peg Broadbent, died from complications related to Covid-19-the disease caused by the novel coronavirus-in late March.

