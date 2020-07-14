Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/14/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study

A new U.S.-funded trial would seek 30,000 subjects and could deliver an answer by year-end about whether the vaccine induces immune responses sufficient to protect people safely. 

 
China Threatens to Sanction Lockheed Martin Over Taiwan Arms Deal

China said it plans to sanction Lockheed Martin over its role in a $620 million U.S. arms package for Taiwan, Beijing's latest retaliatory gesture amid growing pressure from Washington. 

 
Auto Makers Grapple With Worker No-Shows as Covid-19 Cases Surge

General Motors and Ford are struggling to keep workers on the job as coronavirus cases increase, forcing the companies to cut shifts, hire new workers and transfer others to fill vacant roles. 

 
Vox Media Prepares to Lay Off Some Furloughed Employees

Vox Media, the publisher of New York magazine, the Verge and SB Nation, is preparing for a round of layoffs as its financial situation continues to suffer from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Best Buy to Require Shoppers to Wear Masks Inside Stores

Best Buy will require customers to wear face coverings inside all U.S. stores to protect against the new coronavirus, including in places without mask mandates. 

 
German Fitness Chain RSG Wins Gold's Gym Bankruptcy Auction

RSG Group, operator of Germany's McFit fitness clubs, has won an auction to acquire Gold's Gym out of bankruptcy for $100 million. 

 
Boeing Reports More MAX Cancellations

Boeing culled another 183 jets from its order book in June and delivered just 10 aircraft, highlighting the pandemic-driven barriers to recovery for plane makers. 

 
Richard Branson Secures Lifeline for Virgin Atlantic

The financial package, worth about $1.5 billion, will help the airline stave off bankruptcy and provide some breathing room for the British billionaire's broader effort to stabilize his travel and tourism empire amid the pandemic. 

 
U.K. to Ban Huawei From 5G Networks Amid China Tensions

The British government said it would bar telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China's Huawei and gave them until 2027 to remove its technology from their 5G wireless networks, a sharp about-face that marks a significant victory for the U.S. 

 
'This Is Not a Normal Recession': Banks Ready for Wave of Coronavirus Defaults

The largest U.S. banks signaled that the worst of the coronavirus recession is yet to come, opting to stow away tens of billions of dollars to prepare for an expected wave of loan losses.

BEST BUY CO., INC 1.51% 86.89 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.45% 179.96 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.14% 25.64 Delayed Quote.-29.95%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.74% 355.66 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
