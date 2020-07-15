Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study

A new U.S.-funded trial would seek 30,000 subjects and could deliver an answer by year-end about whether the vaccine induces immune responses sufficient to protect people safely.

ASML Confirms Outlook After Strong 2Q

ASML reported a sharp rise in second quarter sales and profit, and maintained its growth outlook for 2020 relative to the start of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Burberry Sales Slide Continues

Burberry reported a 45% drop in comparable sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, and forecast a 15-20% fall in the second quarter, with demand still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K. to Ban Huawei From 5G Networks Amid China Tensions

The British government said it would bar telecom companies from purchasing new equipment made by China's Huawei and gave them until 2027 to remove its technology from their 5G wireless networks, a sharp about-face that marks a significant victory for the U.S.

China Threatens to Sanction Lockheed Martin Over Taiwan Arms Deal

China said it plans to sanction Lockheed Martin over its role in a $620 million U.S. arms package for Taiwan, Beijing's latest retaliatory gesture amid growing pressure from Washington.

Vox Media Prepares to Lay Off Some Furloughed Employees

Vox Media, the publisher of New York magazine, the Verge and SB Nation, is preparing for a round of layoffs as its financial situation continues to suffer from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Best Buy to Require Shoppers to Wear Masks Inside Stores

Best Buy will require customers to wear face coverings inside all U.S. stores to protect against the new coronavirus, including in places without mask mandates.

German Fitness Chain RSG Wins Gold's Gym Bankruptcy Auction

RSG Group, operator of Germany's McFit fitness clubs, has won an auction to acquire Gold's Gym out of bankruptcy for $100 million.

Boeing Reports More MAX Cancellations

Boeing culled another 183 jets from its order book in June and delivered just 10 aircraft, highlighting the pandemic-driven barriers to recovery for plane makers.

Richard Branson Secures Lifeline for Virgin Atlantic

The financial package, worth about $1.5 billion, will help the airline stave off bankruptcy and provide some breathing room for the British billionaire's broader effort to stabilize his travel and tourism empire amid the pandemic.